Is this your car? Black BMW plastered with SIX parking tickets

The BMW on Surrey Street which has been decorated with six parking tickets. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A black BMW which has been parked without a permit on a city centre street has amassed a whopping six fines.

The car is parked outside Norfolk Tower on Surrey Street, which allows drivers to park for one hour maximum or pay for a ticket to park between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Norwich City Council say the driver will face no further tickets and its enforcement team will wait until the end of the penalty charge notices' payment periods are over before pursuing the unpaid fines via bailiffs as the car is taxed, insured and has an up to date MOT.







