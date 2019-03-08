Search

Advanced search

Norfolk church to dedicate new Earth Chapel in fight against climate change

PUBLISHED: 09:13 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:13 06 October 2019

The Forum and St Peter Mancroft church in Norwich. Picture: Andrew Atterwell

The Forum and St Peter Mancroft church in Norwich. Picture: Andrew Atterwell

(c) copyright newzulu.com

A Norfolk Church has decided to do its part in the fight to stop climate change.

You may also want to watch:

The Bishop of Norwich is to dedicate a new Earth Chapel in a service being held tonight (Sunday, October 6) at 6.30pm, at St Peter Mancroft.

With the global climate crisis at the forefront of the media, an existing chapel within this medieval parish church will be home to a living tree, accompanied by a prayer or pledge tree with leaves for visitors to record their commitment to caring for the earth and all of God's creations.

The Right Reverend Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich, said: "The Earth Chapel will help us to focus on how life can be better lived for everyone by appreciating creation as a gift from God to be treasured and protected, and as something precious to be passed on and not squandered in our own age."

Most Read

The Norwich neighbourhoods where the richest and the poorest live side-by-side

Figures released by the Ministry of Housing and Communities and Local Government show the most and least deprived areas in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

New fish and chips shop opens in Norwich

The Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street From left to right: Rafik Hussein, Juber Ali (owner) and Babrul Matin. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

WATCH: Can you solve the mystery of this house which time forgot – for sale for £150,000?

Agents are baffled over this house for sale. Kieran Norman, marketing executive, Watsons, outside the house for sale off St.Benedicts Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Roast dinner delivery service launches in Norwich

Joel Metcalf and Justin Ross have launched a roast dinner delivery service Credit: Bobby Harrison

Most Read

The Norwich neighbourhoods where the richest and the poorest live side-by-side

Figures released by the Ministry of Housing and Communities and Local Government show the most and least deprived areas in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

New fish and chips shop opens in Norwich

The Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street From left to right: Rafik Hussein, Juber Ali (owner) and Babrul Matin. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

WATCH: Can you solve the mystery of this house which time forgot – for sale for £150,000?

Agents are baffled over this house for sale. Kieran Norman, marketing executive, Watsons, outside the house for sale off St.Benedicts Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Roast dinner delivery service launches in Norwich

Joel Metcalf and Justin Ross have launched a roast dinner delivery service Credit: Bobby Harrison

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 5-1 Premier League rout to Aston Villa

Norwich City suffered a humiliating 5-1 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Then it suddenly dawned on people that William was a Villa fan, and what’s he doing in the home end?’

Fan Kevin James, in forefront, with Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and children. Pictures: Kevin James

‘Football in the heart’ - tributes paid after death of club chairman

Tributes have been paid to a

Rail passengers warned to expect disrupted journeys

A Greater Anglia train. Photo: Greater Anglia

‘Villa set traps for Norwich’ – Former England captain blasts Canaries for sloppy display

Norwich players, from left, Kenny McLean, Michael McGovern and Ibrahim Amadou look dejected after conceding a third goal against Aston Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists