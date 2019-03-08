Norfolk church to dedicate new Earth Chapel in fight against climate change

The Forum and St Peter Mancroft church in Norwich. Picture: Andrew Atterwell (c) copyright newzulu.com

A Norfolk Church has decided to do its part in the fight to stop climate change.

The Bishop of Norwich is to dedicate a new Earth Chapel in a service being held tonight (Sunday, October 6) at 6.30pm, at St Peter Mancroft.

With the global climate crisis at the forefront of the media, an existing chapel within this medieval parish church will be home to a living tree, accompanied by a prayer or pledge tree with leaves for visitors to record their commitment to caring for the earth and all of God's creations.

The Right Reverend Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich, said: "The Earth Chapel will help us to focus on how life can be better lived for everyone by appreciating creation as a gift from God to be treasured and protected, and as something precious to be passed on and not squandered in our own age."