Bingo night raises hundreds towards Norwich flashmob

Bingo-goers holding signs for for the date of the flashmob. Picture: Michelle Savage Archant

A bingo night raised hundreds towards a flashmob in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The evening at Jurents Bar, King Street, Norwich, raised more than £300 for Norwich Rising.

Norwich Rising is a flashmob festival of music, dance and poetry at the Forum on February 14 at 1pm.

It is part of the One Billion Rising global campaign which was formed when the United Nations announced that one in three women and girls will be raped or violently assaulted in their lifetime.

Prizes at the bingo included two hours painting tuition with Eloise O’Hare, two hours filmmaking with Shelly Telly, a pet portrait from Chrissy Sabberton, a personal poem by Hayley Burwood, a singing lesson from Mary Benefiel and a photographic portrait by Ann Nicholls from Look, See, Click.

Organiser Eloise O’Hare said: “It was a brilliant evening, a lovely inclusive atmosphere. Everyone was a winner and we can’t wait to dance at the Forum.”

For more information go to www.norwichrising.wordpress.com