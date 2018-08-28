Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bingo night raises hundreds towards Norwich flashmob

PUBLISHED: 17:31 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 31 January 2019

Bingo-goers holding signs for for the date of the flashmob. Picture: Michelle Savage

Bingo-goers holding signs for for the date of the flashmob. Picture: Michelle Savage

Archant

A bingo night raised hundreds towards a flashmob in Norwich.

The evening at Jurents Bar, King Street, Norwich, raised more than £300 for Norwich Rising.

Norwich Rising is a flashmob festival of music, dance and poetry at the Forum on February 14 at 1pm.

It is part of the One Billion Rising global campaign which was formed when the United Nations announced that one in three women and girls will be raped or violently assaulted in their lifetime.

Prizes at the bingo included two hours painting tuition with Eloise O’Hare, two hours filmmaking with Shelly Telly, a pet portrait from Chrissy Sabberton, a personal poem by Hayley Burwood, a singing lesson from Mary Benefiel and a photographic portrait by Ann Nicholls from Look, See, Click.

Organiser Eloise O’Hare said: “It was a brilliant evening, a lovely inclusive atmosphere. Everyone was a winner and we can’t wait to dance at the Forum.”

For more information go to www.norwichrising.wordpress.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Controversial plans for 300 homes in treasured woodland given go-ahead

Jason Beckett, treasurer for The Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, in Thorpe woods which are under threat from housing development. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Controversial plans for 300 homes in treasured woodland given go-ahead

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Traffic chaos caused by car fire on A11

A car is on fire on the A11. Picture: Archant

New tenant announced in Castle Mall

PureGym is moving into Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Archant.

American diner set to replace Artorio’s at Norwich Riverside

Artorios in Norwich has closed Credit: Jessica Long

Transfer deadline day deals, rumours, sightings - we have it covered

Will Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber be a busy on transfer deadline day? Picture: Denise Bradley

Was there just one GP covering an out of hours shift for the whole of Norfolk, Waveney, and Wisbech?

IC24 111 call centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists