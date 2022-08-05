Bin lorry catches fire outside Norwich City Hall
Published: 2:11 PM August 5, 2022
Updated: 3:14 PM August 5, 2022
- Credit: David Cross
A bin lorry caught fire outside Norwich City Hall this afternoon (August 5).
Police and two fire crews were called to St Peters Street in the city at about 12.30pm to reports of the truck fire, with police cordoning off an area near The Forum.
Firefighters from Carrow and Sprowston used hoses and hand pumps to extinguish the fire and left the scene at about 12.50pm.
The cordon and police officers remain at the scene as they assist Highway Maintenance in clearing up the area.
St Peters Street is also currently closed to cars.
Police expect the cordon to be lifted soon.