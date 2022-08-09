Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
'Put your bins out early' - Lorries to head out early as temperatures rise

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:41 PM August 9, 2022
Wheelie bins out for collection. Check your 'bin hangar' for details of Christmas and New Year colle

People in Norwich have been urged to put their bins out earluy this week

City folk have been urged to put their bins out early amid increasing temperatures this week.

Norwich City Council confirmed in a tweet on Tuesday (August 9) that bin crews would head out earlier on Thursday (August 11) and Friday (August 12) as a result of the warm weather.

People should have their bins out by 6am so bin crews can avoid the worst of the heat.

It comes as temperatures in Norfolk could soar to 34C by the end of the week as the weather gets progressively hotter.

A four-day weather warning for extreme heat has been issued by the Met Office for parts of Norfolk.

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued a level three heat-health alert until Saturday (August 13) as high pressure is anticipated to dominate the week.

There is expected to be fine and dry conditions across most of the country and prolonged sunny spells with light to moderate breezes.

The Met Office confirmed this week's heatwave will continue over a “prolonged period” and last longer than July's hot spell.

