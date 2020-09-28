Biker injured in NDR crash
PUBLISHED: 11:19 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 28 September 2020
A biker has been taken to hospital after falling from his motorcycle on the NDR.
Emergency services were called just after 1pm on Sunday, September 27, following reports of a collision on the A1270 at Horsford.
It happened at the roundabout adjoining the NDR with Brewery Lane and Drayton Lane.
No other vehicles were involved.
Police closed the dual carriageway to traffic travelling westbound towards the roundabout adjoining Reepham Road.
In the meantime the biker was treated by an off-duty emergency care assistant, a doctor and a community first responder at the scene.
He was later taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and care.
