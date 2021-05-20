News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
People offered free access to Norwich Beryl bikes to learn to ride

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:16 PM May 20, 2021   
Beryl bikes chief executive Philp Ellis.

Beryl bikes chief executive Philp Ellis. - Credit: Archant

People who want to learn to ride a bike are being offered 300 free minutes on Norwich’s cycle hire scheme. 

Operator Beryl has teamed up with the Bikeability Trust, which provides training and courses, to offer adult learners free access to either a Beryl bike or e-bike to help those without access to their own bicycle. 

Bikeability instructors will also be given 300 free minutes to provide training for new riders.

Beryl chief executive Philp Ellis said: “The Bikeability programme and training have given countless people the lifelong skill of cycling with confidence. 

“Our mission is to get as many people as possible using sustainable transport - and this partnership will help overcome the barriers of access and safety that stops many from cycling.”

The Norwich scheme has recently expanded to 10 new locations across the city to further boost the numbers of people using its hire cycles, e-bikes and e-scooters.

Norwich News

