Big red bus driver offers free rides for charity

Sam Larke, Geoff Hanson and Ivan Fisher from Awayadays - who are lending their retro buses to raise money for the Big C charity. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Following last year’s success Norwich Routemaster are offering festive shoppers the chance to hop on a vintage London bus to raise money for The Big C.

Last year David McMaster, who runs Awayadays Routemaster Hire, raised £1,500 for The Benjamin Foundation by allowing the public onto his bus for free.

This year shoppers will be able to experience the charm of a genuine London bus, complete with driver and conductor dressed ready for Christmas.

David and his team have chosen The Big C following the sad loss of two of their colleagues, Ray Traynor and David Brown.

Dr Chris Bushby, Chief Executive at Big C said, “We are honoured to have been chosen as this year’s charity for the Christmas vintage bus rides in memory of the team’s colleagues.“

The free service will take place between December 20 -24 with six trips each day, departing hourly from Castle Meadow between 10.30 - 15.30.