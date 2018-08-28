Big Brother winner’s father tells of joy as his son becomes show’s last ever winner

The father of the Norwich teenager who won the last ever series of Big Brother says his son can now ‘go anywhere he chooses’ following the victory.

Cameron Cole, a 19-year-old vlogger from the city, won the last ever series of the Channel 5 reality TV show on Monday night (November 5) and burst into tears as his name was called out by host Emma Willis during the show’s finale.

Martin Cole, the winner’s father, said that Cameron was ten years old when he started watching the show.

“It was the one thing we didn’t share a love of, but he loved it, absolutely loved it,” Mr Cole said.

He said that Cameron expressed an interest quite early on in participating in the show. “It was probably two or three years after starting to watch it. He said, I really want to be on that, I really want to be part of it. It was on his agenda 110%.”

Cameron had gone into the final as the bookie’s favourite to win and after a public vote was named the winner of the 19th series of the show. One of 14 contestants to enter the Big Brother house for the final series, Cameron came out as gay for the first time on TV.

After 53 days on the show, he took home the top prize of £100,000 after making it to the final two alongside 26-year-old Akeem Griffiths.

His father said that he is “immensely proud” of his son’s participation and victory.

“It is very inspiring, I’m looking up to him now. He is 19 years old. I am 48 years old. For me to look up to him is very special.”

Mr Cole struggled to put his feelings into words. “I feel numb,” he said. “I am not able to quantify how I feel. Obviously I’m overjoyed about his win, it’s amazing, he is the youngest ever winner.”

Having never watched the show before, this year Mr Cole watched the series avidly, not missing an episode.

“I felt part of it,” he said. “I wanted to be part of the journey with him. Any opportunity to be part of it I wanted to be part of it.”

Watching his son every night on television was “very surreal”.

He said that Cameron’s mother kept a diary every day, recording both her son’s and her own reactions to events on the show.

Mr Cole said that Cameron left the Big Brother house a man. “It has changed his life immensely,” he said.

And for the teenager who is Norfolk born and bred, the world is his oyster now. “He can go anywhere he chooses to go. This will open lots of doors for him,” Mr Cole said.