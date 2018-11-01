The bus diversions you need to be aware of in Norwich for Big Boom fireworks

Big Boom fireworks display at Norwich Castle from City Hall. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Mark Bullimore Photography

Roads across Norwich will be closed on Friday evening as thousands of people descend on the city centre for this year’s Big Boom fireworks spectacular.

Up to 10,000 people are expected in the city for the free event which will see fireworks fired to music from Norwich Castle.

And due to the road closures a number of buses will run on diverted routes.

First has said all stops on St Stephens Street and at Norwich Bus Station will operate as normal but from 6.15pm to 8.30pm buses will not serve the stops on Castle Meadow, Red Lion Street, Theatre Street, Upper King Street/Tombland, Anglia Square and Prince of Wales Road.

And the following services will have different stopping places to normal:

• Blue Line 25/26: Buses towards UEA will depart from stand BQ on St Stephens Street and buses towards the rail station will leave from stand BA.

• Orange Line 21/22: Buses towards Old Catton will depart from stand BC on St Stephens Street and buses towards Dereham Road and Bowthrope will depart from stand BN.

• Red Line 23/24: Buses towards Heartsease and Thorpe St Andrew will depart from stand BC on St Stephens Street and buses towards Dereham Road, Costessey and Queens Hills will leave from BN.

All of the fireworks used in the display will be set to well-known music and managed by Pains Fireworks, a company dating back to times of Guy Fawkes.

Disabled seating is at the motorbike park on St Peters Street.

Road closures

From 5.30pm to 8pm the following roads will be shut; Arcade Street, Back of the Inns, Bank Street, Bedford Street, Bethel Street, Castle Street, Cattle Market Street, Crown Road, Davey Place, Farmers Avenue, Gaol Hill, Gentleman’s Walk, Little London Street, London Street, Opie Street, Orford Hill, Orford Place, Orford Street, Pottergate, Redwell Street, Rose Avenue, St Peters Street, St Andrews Hill, St Giles Street, Timberhill, Vincent Road and White Lion Street.

Other road closures during the evening include Britannia Road (from 5pm to 8pm), Castle Meadow and Market Avenue (from 6.15pm to 8.30pm), St Stephens Street and Red Lion Street (from 6.30pm to 8.30pm) and London Street and Opie Street (from 7pm to 7.45pm).