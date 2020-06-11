Plans to convert a Norwich office block into 44 apartments

A planning application to convert five floors of an office building into apartments has been submitted to Norwich City Council.

Vantage Developments Ltd is seeking approval to change Vantage House, in Fishers Lane, from an office block into 44 apartments.

Vantage House is a five-storey, office building with a 34-space underground car park.

If the change of use is approved by the council, it would see all five floors of the building converted into a mixture of one and two bed flats, with car parking and bike storage in the underground carpark.

The application states that only minor internal works would be necessary to change the building from office to residential space and no external alterations would be made to the block.