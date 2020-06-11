Search

Plans to convert a Norwich office block into 44 apartments

PUBLISHED: 12:49 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 11 June 2020

Vantage House, in Fishers Lane Norwich. An application to convert the building into 44 apartments has been submitted to Norwich City Council.

Vantage House, in Fishers Lane Norwich. An application to convert the building into 44 apartments has been submitted to Norwich City Council. Picture: Google Maps

A planning application to convert five floors of an office building into apartments has been submitted to Norwich City Council.

Vantage Developments Ltd is seeking approval to change Vantage House, in Fishers Lane, from an office block into 44 apartments.

Vantage House is a five-storey, office building with a 34-space underground car park.

If the change of use is approved by the council, it would see all five floors of the building converted into a mixture of one and two bed flats, with car parking and bike storage in the underground carpark.

The application states that only minor internal works would be necessary to change the building from office to residential space and no external alterations would be made to the block.

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

Family pay tribute to man who died after falling from Norwich tower block

Craig Stubbs, who died after falling from Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture released by Norfolk Police.

Landlady who renovated The Stanley NR3 leaving to transform another Norwich pub

Rose Hanison is leaving The Stanley NR3 pub in Norwich to become landlady of The Earlham, which will be in the former Mr Pickwick's Picture: Rose Hanison

Fears for Chapelfield as Intu put administrators on standby

Intu, which owns Chapelfield - pictured before lockdown - has put KPMG on standby. Pic: Archant

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

