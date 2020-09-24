Bidding begins for Norwich business’s 30,000th bottle of gin

Norfolk Gin is auctioning off its 30,000 bottle to raise money for The Samaritans.

A Norwich business is auctioning off its 30,000th bottle of gin to help raise money for charity.

Jonathan and Alison Redding, of Norfolk Gin, have produced 1,384 batches of gin to reach the landmark figure.

The couple began making their artisan gin in 2015. After reaching 30,000, Mr Redding decided to offer the bottle to the highest bidder and will donate the money to The Samaritans.

Mr Redding said: “It’s just two people working out of a small shed, its a lot of work to get that many.

“I am a long time supporter of The Samaritans. Whatever the trouble we have got they are there. They are there to support and help people.”

When the business reached its 25,000th bottle it auctioned off the bottle to raise money for Burnham Market’s hospice, raising several hundred pounds. The auction will end on Sunday.

Anyone wishing to bid on the bottle can contact Norfolk Gin through its Twitter or Instagram account. Bids can also be made through their website.