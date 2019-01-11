Move over Greggs: 5 other places in Norwich you can buy vegan sausage rolls
Archant
Last week Greggs had the people of Norwich flocking to try their new vegan sausage rolls.
In fact on launch day both Norwich stores taking part in the vegan sausage roll trial had sold out by lunchtime.
The good news for meat-free savoury snack fans is that Greggs isn’t the only place you can get your hands on a vegan sausage roll. Here are five other Norwich shops that stock a version of the pastry treat.
The Green Grocers, Earlham Road
Independent café and wholefoods shop The Green Grocers say their ‘original generation’ vegan sausage rolls were ‘established’ 10 years ago.
Handmade and freshly baked, why not pop in and see how they compare to Greggs’?
KindaKafe, Castle Meadow
KindaKafe, which is part of the charity Missing Kind, make and serve vegan sausage, rolls daily.
They said: “Ours would blow Greggs’ out of the water. We’ve had rave reviews.”
Mustard Coffee Bar, Bridewell Alley
Mustard Coffee Bar’s vegan sausage rolls also predate Greggs’.
Unlike the high street baker’s offering, Mustard’s snack isn’t made from a meat substitute but is instead stuffed with vegetables.
Tofurei, Pottergate
Tofurei is a completely vegan shop in Norwich Lanes.
It offers jumbo vegan ‘soysage’ rolls among its range of food to go.
Little Shop of Vegans, Magdalen Street
Little Shop of Vegans sells all sorts of meat-free products.
Their vegan sausage rolls (called savoury rolls) are made by Suffolk company Food! By Lizzi and they also sell vegan scotch eggs.
READ MORE: Can they meat demand? Greggs sell out of vegan sausage rolls in Norwich