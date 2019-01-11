Search

Move over Greggs: 5 other places in Norwich you can buy vegan sausage rolls

11 January, 2019 - 10:01
There are a variety of vegan sausage rolls available in Norwich. Photo: (left to right) The Green Grocers, KindaKafe, Tofurei, Mustard Coffee Bar, and Little Shop of Vegans

Archant

Last week Greggs had the people of Norwich flocking to try their new vegan sausage rolls.

Greggs' vegan sausage roll. Picture: GreggsGreggs' vegan sausage roll. Picture: Greggs

In fact on launch day both Norwich stores taking part in the vegan sausage roll trial had sold out by lunchtime.

The good news for meat-free savoury snack fans is that Greggs isn’t the only place you can get your hands on a vegan sausage roll. Here are five other Norwich shops that stock a version of the pastry treat.

The Green Grocers, Earlham Road

Vegan sausage rolls from The Green Grocers. Photo: The Green GrocersVegan sausage rolls from The Green Grocers. Photo: The Green Grocers

Independent café and wholefoods shop The Green Grocers say their ‘original generation’ vegan sausage rolls were ‘established’ 10 years ago.

Handmade and freshly baked, why not pop in and see how they compare to Greggs’?

KindaKafe, Castle Meadow

Vegan sausage rolls from KindaKafe. Photo: KindaKafeVegan sausage rolls from KindaKafe. Photo: KindaKafe

KindaKafe, which is part of the charity Missing Kind, make and serve vegan sausage, rolls daily.

They said: “Ours would blow Greggs’ out of the water. We’ve had rave reviews.”

Mustard Coffee Bar, Bridewell Alley

Vegan sausage rolls from Mustard Coffee Bar. Photo: Mustard Coffee BarVegan sausage rolls from Mustard Coffee Bar. Photo: Mustard Coffee Bar

Mustard Coffee Bar’s vegan sausage rolls also predate Greggs’.

Unlike the high street baker’s offering, Mustard’s snack isn’t made from a meat substitute but is instead stuffed with vegetables.

Tofurei, Pottergate

Vegan sausage rolls from Tofurei. Photo: TofureiVegan sausage rolls from Tofurei. Photo: Tofurei

Tofurei is a completely vegan shop in Norwich Lanes.

It offers jumbo vegan ‘soysage’ rolls among its range of food to go.

Little Shop of Vegans, Magdalen Street

Vegan sausage rolls from Little Shop of Vegan. Photo: Little Shop of VeganVegan sausage rolls from Little Shop of Vegan. Photo: Little Shop of Vegan

Little Shop of Vegans sells all sorts of meat-free products.

Their vegan sausage rolls (called savoury rolls) are made by Suffolk company Food! By Lizzi and they also sell vegan scotch eggs.

