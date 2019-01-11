Move over Greggs: 5 other places in Norwich you can buy vegan sausage rolls

There are a variety of vegan sausage rolls available in Norwich. Photo: (left to right) The Green Grocers, KindaKafe, Tofurei, Mustard Coffee Bar, and Little Shop of Vegans Archant

Last week Greggs had the people of Norwich flocking to try their new vegan sausage rolls.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Greggs' vegan sausage roll. Picture: Greggs Greggs' vegan sausage roll. Picture: Greggs

In fact on launch day both Norwich stores taking part in the vegan sausage roll trial had sold out by lunchtime.

The good news for meat-free savoury snack fans is that Greggs isn’t the only place you can get your hands on a vegan sausage roll. Here are five other Norwich shops that stock a version of the pastry treat.

The Green Grocers, Earlham Road

Vegan sausage rolls from The Green Grocers. Photo: The Green Grocers Vegan sausage rolls from The Green Grocers. Photo: The Green Grocers

Independent café and wholefoods shop The Green Grocers say their ‘original generation’ vegan sausage rolls were ‘established’ 10 years ago.

Handmade and freshly baked, why not pop in and see how they compare to Greggs’?

KindaKafe, Castle Meadow

Vegan sausage rolls from KindaKafe. Photo: KindaKafe Vegan sausage rolls from KindaKafe. Photo: KindaKafe

KindaKafe, which is part of the charity Missing Kind, make and serve vegan sausage, rolls daily.

They said: “Ours would blow Greggs’ out of the water. We’ve had rave reviews.”

Mustard Coffee Bar, Bridewell Alley

Vegan sausage rolls from Mustard Coffee Bar. Photo: Mustard Coffee Bar Vegan sausage rolls from Mustard Coffee Bar. Photo: Mustard Coffee Bar

Mustard Coffee Bar’s vegan sausage rolls also predate Greggs’.

Unlike the high street baker’s offering, Mustard’s snack isn’t made from a meat substitute but is instead stuffed with vegetables.

Tofurei, Pottergate

Vegan sausage rolls from Tofurei. Photo: Tofurei Vegan sausage rolls from Tofurei. Photo: Tofurei

Tofurei is a completely vegan shop in Norwich Lanes.

It offers jumbo vegan ‘soysage’ rolls among its range of food to go.

Little Shop of Vegans, Magdalen Street

Vegan sausage rolls from Little Shop of Vegan. Photo: Little Shop of Vegan Vegan sausage rolls from Little Shop of Vegan. Photo: Little Shop of Vegan

Little Shop of Vegans sells all sorts of meat-free products.

Their vegan sausage rolls (called savoury rolls) are made by Suffolk company Food! By Lizzi and they also sell vegan scotch eggs.

READ MORE: Can they meat demand? Greggs sell out of vegan sausage rolls in Norwich