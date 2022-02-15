Best dog walks in Norwich according to pet lovers
- Credit: Kate Pantry/ Sophie Skyring
The Fine City is well-loved by both people with four wheels at their disposal, and folk who have to cater to their four-legged friends.
And with spring around the corner dog walkers across Norwich have shared their favourite routes that are just a step off their doorsteps.
Kate Pantry is the proud owner of spaniel Cosmo Brown, and lives in the city centre, she said: "Our favourite walk is through the cathedral grounds and along the river."
She added the route is particularly good if there are no ducks or swans around as Cosmo loves to have a paddle around Pull’s Ferry.
She said: “After the walk my partner Chris and I enjoy a trip to the Complete Angler and the Red Lion, which are both dog-friendly, so we often opt to take Cosmo there to quench his thirst.”
Fred Edwards lives in the NR3 area and said: “My favourite walk to take my dogs Poppy and Parsley on of all time in the city happens on a Sunday morning, when the sun is shining and it’s nice and bright.
“I like to walk in via Magdalen Street to get a nice cake or pastry from Bread Source, and then I’ll take my baked goods and walk along the river.
"Then I’ll go round the Cathedral grounds, it is just bliss.”
Muur Roberts, who is also from NR3, enjoys many different walks in the city.
She said: “I recently discovered Lion Wood nature reserve and I really love it, it’s just off Kett’s Hill, so it’s very central.
“I also enjoy Prison Hill and Kett’s Heights as they are great for vantage points.”
Muur enjoys walking along Marriott's Way, also using the path to go up to the marshes, and along to the woods behind the community hospital off Dereham Road.
However, she said: “Another great way to create an adventures walk is to simply follow the dog's nose, it will always take you to new places.”
Alanna Baker, NR3 owner of Roo and Walter, said: "Other notable mentions would be Waterloo Park, Anderson Meadow, Elm Hill and city bridges and churches circular."