Best dog walks in Norwich according to pet lovers

Norwich dog walkers have shared their insight into which routes in the city are the best for four-legged friends. - Credit: Kate Pantry/ Sophie Skyring

The Fine City is well-loved by both people with four wheels at their disposal, and folk who have to cater to their four-legged friends.

And with spring around the corner dog walkers across Norwich have shared their favourite routes that are just a step off their doorsteps.

Kate Pantry is the proud owner of spaniel Cosmo Brown, and lives in the city centre, she said: "Our favourite walk is through the cathedral grounds and along the river."

Cosmo enjoys walking into the city and looking over the famous market. - Credit: Kate Pantry

She added the route is particularly good if there are no ducks or swans around as Cosmo loves to have a paddle around Pull’s Ferry.

She said: “After the walk my partner Chris and I enjoy a trip to the Complete Angler and the Red Lion, which are both dog-friendly, so we often opt to take Cosmo there to quench his thirst.”

Cosmo loves a quick dip at Pull's Ferry on his walks. - Credit: Kate Pantry

Fred Edwards lives in the NR3 area and said: “My favourite walk to take my dogs Poppy and Parsley on of all time in the city happens on a Sunday morning, when the sun is shining and it’s nice and bright.

Parsley enjoys having a run around in Waterloo Park in NR3. - Credit: Fred Edwards

“I like to walk in via Magdalen Street to get a nice cake or pastry from Bread Source, and then I’ll take my baked goods and walk along the river.

"Then I’ll go round the Cathedral grounds, it is just bliss.”

Fred on a Norwich walk with Parsley. - Credit: Alanna Baker

Muur Roberts, who is also from NR3, enjoys many different walks in the city.

She said: “I recently discovered Lion Wood nature reserve and I really love it, it’s just off Kett’s Hill, so it’s very central.

“I also enjoy Prison Hill and Kett’s Heights as they are great for vantage points.”

Muur enjoys walking along Marriott's Way, also using the path to go up to the marshes, and along to the woods behind the community hospital off Dereham Road.

However, she said: “Another great way to create an adventures walk is to simply follow the dog's nose, it will always take you to new places.”

Roo is made very happy by having a little dip in the Wensum on her trips to Anderson's Meadow. - Credit: Alanna Baker

Alanna Baker, NR3 owner of Roo and Walter, said: "Other notable mentions would be Waterloo Park, Anderson Meadow, Elm Hill and city bridges and churches circular."

Roo enjoying a run around on the castle grounds on a frosty morning. - Credit: Alanna Baker

Walter enjoys a stroll through the city centre so that he can meet lots of new people and dogs. - Credit: Alanna Baker



