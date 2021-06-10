'Biscuity roast backbone' - Norwich's best beer of 2021 revealed
A mild ale has been chosen as the best beer brewed in Norwich, according to the local CAMRA branch.
Norwich and District Campaign for Real Ale has revealed its top tipples of 2021, with Fusioneer by Mr Winter's Brewery coming out on top in the Fine City.
And it came second overall across Norfolk, behind only Besthorpe-based Wolf Brewery's red ale Mad Wolf.
The Runner-Up Cask Ale of Norfolk 2021 is "a dark flavoursome mild" described by judges as having "a biscuity roast backbone".
Mr Winter's and Wolf Brewery came ahead of Lignum Vitae from the Grain Brewery of Alburgh.
All in, 11 different Norfolk breweries are represented in the awards including two more based in Norwich, Golden Triangle Brewery and St Andrews Brewhouse.
Alan Edwards, chair of the Norfolk Taste Panel, which judged the winners, said: "We have appreciated the efforts made by brewers and publicans to ensure the availability of Real Ale, even when the pubs have been closed.
"The members of the panel have taken every opportunity to taste the many wonderful brews available to the Norfolk drinker.
"CAMRA recently reviewed and revised both the guidelines to beer styles and the actual judging cards used by the panel.
"This has enabled the beers to be judged against, and where appropriate repositioned into, both traditional and modern styles of brewing. This has given a much better fit for many of the beers as well as recognising the new adventurous brews now available."
Full results
Overall Beer Brewery
WINNER Mad Wolf, Wolf Besthorpe
RUNNER UP Fusioneer, Mr Winter’s Norwich
3rd Lignum Vitae, Grain Alburgh
Mild Ales
WINNER Fusioneer, Mr Winter’s Norwich
Session Bitters
WINNER = Table Bitter, Golden Triangle Norwich
WINNER = Wensum Ale, St Andrews Brewhouse Norwich
3rd Norwich Bitter, Fat Cat Norwich
Premium Bitters
WINNER Nelsons, Woodfordes Woodbastwick
Session Pale Blonde and Golden Ales
WINNER Evolution, Mr Winter’s Norwich
RUNNER UP Golden Jackal, Wolf Besthorpe
3rd Lupus Lupus, Wolf Besthorpe
Premium Pale Blonde and Golden Ales
WINNER Legacy, Lacons Gt Yarmouth
RUNNER UP White Face, Moon Gazer Hindringham
Red Ales, Brown Ales, Old Ales & Strong Milds
WINNER Mad Wolf, Wolf Besthorpe
Session Stouts & Porters
WINNER Vanilla Latte, Mr Winter’s Norwich
RUNNER UP Tombland Porter, St Andrews Norwich
3rd Black Anna, Chalk Hill Norwich
Strong Stouts & Porters
WINNER Dark Horse Stout, Elmtree Snetterton
Barley Wines & Strong Ales
WINNER Lignum Vitae, Grain Alburgh
Speciality Beers
WINNER Honey Ale, Fat Cat Norwich