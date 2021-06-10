'Biscuity roast backbone' - Norwich's best beer of 2021 revealed

Published: 8:08 AM June 10, 2021

The are plenty of great ales made in Norwich, but which is the best? - Credit: Archant

A mild ale has been chosen as the best beer brewed in Norwich, according to the local CAMRA branch.

Norwich and District Campaign for Real Ale has revealed its top tipples of 2021, with Fusioneer by Mr Winter's Brewery coming out on top in the Fine City.

And it came second overall across Norfolk, behind only Besthorpe-based Wolf Brewery's red ale Mad Wolf.

The Runner-Up Cask Ale of Norfolk 2021 is "a dark flavoursome mild" described by judges as having "a biscuity roast backbone".

Mr Winter's and Wolf Brewery came ahead of Lignum Vitae from the Grain Brewery of Alburgh.

All in, 11 different Norfolk breweries are represented in the awards including two more based in Norwich, Golden Triangle Brewery and St Andrews Brewhouse.

Alan Edwards, chair of the Norfolk Taste Panel, which judged the winners, said: "We have appreciated the efforts made by brewers and publicans to ensure the availability of Real Ale, even when the pubs have been closed.

"The members of the panel have taken every opportunity to taste the many wonderful brews available to the Norfolk drinker.

"CAMRA recently reviewed and revised both the guidelines to beer styles and the actual judging cards used by the panel.

"This has enabled the beers to be judged against, and where appropriate repositioned into, both traditional and modern styles of brewing. This has given a much better fit for many of the beers as well as recognising the new adventurous brews now available."

Full results

Overall Beer Brewery

WINNER Mad Wolf, Wolf Besthorpe

RUNNER UP Fusioneer, Mr Winter’s Norwich

3rd Lignum Vitae, Grain Alburgh

Mild Ales

WINNER Fusioneer, Mr Winter’s Norwich

Session Bitters

WINNER = Table Bitter, Golden Triangle Norwich

WINNER = Wensum Ale, St Andrews Brewhouse Norwich

3rd Norwich Bitter, Fat Cat Norwich

Premium Bitters

WINNER Nelsons, Woodfordes Woodbastwick

Session Pale Blonde and Golden Ales

WINNER Evolution, Mr Winter’s Norwich

RUNNER UP Golden Jackal, Wolf Besthorpe

3rd Lupus Lupus, Wolf Besthorpe

Premium Pale Blonde and Golden Ales

WINNER Legacy, Lacons Gt Yarmouth

RUNNER UP White Face, Moon Gazer Hindringham

Red Ales, Brown Ales, Old Ales & Strong Milds

WINNER Mad Wolf, Wolf Besthorpe

Session Stouts & Porters

WINNER Vanilla Latte, Mr Winter’s Norwich

RUNNER UP Tombland Porter, St Andrews Norwich

3rd Black Anna, Chalk Hill Norwich

Strong Stouts & Porters

WINNER Dark Horse Stout, Elmtree Snetterton

Barley Wines & Strong Ales

WINNER Lignum Vitae, Grain Alburgh

Speciality Beers

WINNER Honey Ale, Fat Cat Norwich