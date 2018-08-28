Search

‘It is literally liquid cake’ - the five beers you should try at Norwich Beer Festival

PUBLISHED: 08:00 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 08:00 23 October 2018

Norwich Beer Festival 2018 at St Andrew's Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich Beer Festival 2018 at St Andrew's Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

As Norwich Beer Festival gets under-way we spoke to manager of the new Curiosity Bar, Gavin Cooper, about some of his must-try beers.

1. Cherry Bomb by Tiny Rebel Brewing, from Gwent

Mr Cooper said: “This beer is absolutely walking out of the hall. It’s a lovely sour cherry flavour.

“It is superbly soured, well balanced, it really is lovely.”

2. Brazilian by Colchester Brewery, from Wakes Colne, Essex

“This beer won gold in the CAMRA speciality category. It is coconut and coffee which is an unlikely mix but it has won a lot of awards.”

The beer also won silver for Best of the Festival at Norwich Beer Festival in 2013.

3. Crunch by Hammerton, from Islington, London

Mr Copper said: “This is only the second time that this beer has ever been casked.

“We had a similar one last year which was American but we have worked closely with the London brewery to bring it to Norwich.”

4. Have your cake & egret! by Magpie, from Nottingham

“It has been created alongside the WI and it’s a beer that tastes like a victoria sponge. It’s got raspberry and vanilla in it so it is literally liquid cake.”

5. Metropolis by Colchester Brewery, from Wakes Colne, Essex

Mr Copper said: “This is the bronze winner of CAMRA speciality award and is rich golden ale with a really heavy fruit flavour.”

Mr Cooper added: “It’s a risk. We are taking beers that can be expensive or have never been seen before.

“Some are very new, with some being brewed just two weeks ago. But it is a real adventure.” Norwich Beer Festival opens its doors at St Andrews Hall, Norwich, at 5.30pm everyday until Saturday, October 27.

The Curiosity Bar comes to the festival for the first time this year with exotic beers from across the country.

MORE: More than 19,000 people set to visit Norwich Beer Festival

