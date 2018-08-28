Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Appeal to trace family of man who died at his home

PUBLISHED: 08:14 07 December 2018

Police are appealing for help to trace the family of Michael Marsh, 74, from Berners Street, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams

Police are appealing for help to trace the family of Michael Marsh, 74, from Berners Street, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams

Police are appealing for help to trace the family of a man who died at his home last month.

Michael Marsh, 74, from Berners Street, Norwich, died on Tuesday, November 20.

A police spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances and despite carrying out extensive enquiries no next of kin have been identified.

Anyone with information relating to Michael should contact Natalie Purcell at the Coroner’s office in Norwich on 01603 276493.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police raid Norwich flat for second time in less than two months

The words

Will it be a white Christmas? Snow forecast for Christmas Eve in Norwich

Snow in Norwich back in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video It’s a yes! Anglia Square £271m revamp agreed after fierce six-hour debate

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Warning not to approach prisoner absconded from Norwich prison

James Cox, who is serving a sentence for fraud, absconded from open prison in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

What the defence said before burglary gang were jailed for more than 70 years

The nine men who have been found guilty of conspiracy to burgle. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide