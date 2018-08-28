Search

Norfolk village honour its fallen of World War One with 37 life-size sculptures

PUBLISHED: 18:16 24 October 2018

The thirty-eight 5’8” ((1.73m) figures lined up ready for their deployment on Thursday 25 October. Picture: John Ling

A village in South Norfolk will honour 37 men who lost their lives in the First World War (WWI) with life-sized soldier figures.

A preliminary test of the place to fix the figure that honours Walter Thrower of Hellington Corner.Picture: John LingA preliminary test of the place to fix the figure that honours Walter Thrower of Hellington Corner.Picture: John Ling

Bergh Apton, nine miles from Norwich, will commemorate the loss of its men with a unique project.

John Ling, one of the volunteers behind the idea, said: “These sculptures are in a position called resting on arms reverse, which represents remembrance and respect.

“It’s important to not think about war on Remembrance Day, it is about those men, women and children that died.”

The production of the figures was carried out by the Norwich-based graphics company, Hussey Knights.

Figures will be placed in position by a team of village volunteers during the course of the afternoon on Thursday, October 25. With some being placed outside the houses they lived in over 100 years ago.

The soldiers will stay in place on eleven roads, throughout the village until the end of November.

