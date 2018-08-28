Search

Local charity wins national award

PUBLISHED: 09:14 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:15 03 December 2018

Matt Garrod, Pip Yaxley and Claire Overton collect the Guardian Public Service Award for the Benjamin Foundation's work with vulnerable young people in Norfolk.

Archant

A Norfolk charity aiming to prevent homelessness has won a Guardian public service award for its work in the housing sector.

At the ceremony in London on November 27, the Benjamin Foundation was a finalist in the housing category for the work it does with Heart and Home supported lodgings. The service offers supported accommodation to vulnerable people aged 16 to 18. The charity started out offering lodgings with three hosts in north Norfolk and now has 20 hosts across the county, as well as 12 in Suffolk.

The ceremony was attended by Matt Garrod, Director of operations, Pip Yaxley, multi-service manager and Claire Overton, assistant manager.

Mr Garrod said: “We’re thrilled with this national award. It’s wonderful to have such recognition from the Guardian Public Service Awards. It demonstrates the strength of the service and the care and compassion of the team and hosts who make the service such a success.”

The awards, which are open to businesses, public sector organisations, voluntary sector organisations, individuals and academic institutions, feature a range of categories, and nominations are open to the public. The Guardian’s team of public service journalists and editors then shortlist a winner and two finalists who attend

