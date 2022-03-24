Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Subscriber Exclusive

Bella-Rae dog attack is a stark reminder to respect all animals

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 3:03 PM March 24, 2022
 Bella-Rae Birch from Merseyside who was killed after an attack by the family pet

Bella-Rae Birch from Merseyside who was killed after an attack by the family pet - Credit: PA

There was an awful news story this week of 17-month-old Bella-Rae Birch from Merseyside who was killed by a dog.

The pet had only been bought by the little girl’s family a week ago, according to local reports, and investigations are under way in terms of whether it is or isn’t a legal breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act (1991).

My parents had a pet dog, a German shorthaired pointer, when I was younger but she was put to sleep because of an illness and since then we have had cats rather than dogs.

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with police cordons still in place two days later

Man found dead on Mousehold Heath is named

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A person was found dead on Magdalen Street in Norwich.

Man in his 60s found dead in city street

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Royal Bank of Scotland in Queen Street, Norwich

Data

City to lose ANOTHER bank branch

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Police at the scene on St Vedast Street, Norwich on Saturday, March 19 following an incident in the city.

Two men charged in connection with life-threatening attack

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon