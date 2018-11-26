Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

This dog grooming salon is putting on a free festive photo shoot

26 November, 2018 - 15:33
Belinda Buxton will be taking festive portraits of pets at a Wymondham grooming parlour. Photo: Belinda Buxton Photography

Belinda Buxton will be taking festive portraits of pets at a Wymondham grooming parlour. Photo: Belinda Buxton Photography

Belinda Buxton Photography

A dog grooming parlour in Norfolk is teaming up with a local photographer to offer festive puppy portraits.

Belinda Buxton will be taking festive portraits of pets at a Wymondham grooming parlour. Photo: Belinda Buxton PhotographyBelinda Buxton will be taking festive portraits of pets at a Wymondham grooming parlour. Photo: Belinda Buxton Photography

Shabby to Chic Dog Grooming on Town Green in Wymondham is inviting dog owners to bring their pets along to a free Christmas-themed photo shoot on Saturday, December 1 between 12pm and 4pm.

Local photographer Belinda Buxton, who will be taking the photos, said: “People love their pets and it’s wonderful to get a portrait taken of them, especially at this festive time of year.

Belinda Buxton will be taking festive portraits of pets at a Wymondham grooming parlour. Photo: Belinda Buxton PhotographyBelinda Buxton will be taking festive portraits of pets at a Wymondham grooming parlour. Photo: Belinda Buxton Photography

“This is the second photo session I’ve run in conjunction with Shabby to Chic Dog Grooming in Wymondham and it’s been very successful.”

The photo session is free and there is an option to either buy a print or a digital file for £10 afterwards.

Belinda Buxton will be taking festive portraits of pets at a Wymondham grooming parlour. Photo: Belinda Buxton PhotographyBelinda Buxton will be taking festive portraits of pets at a Wymondham grooming parlour. Photo: Belinda Buxton Photography

“The digital file could be used to make Christmas cards, thank you cards or even a print or piece of wall art for your home,” she added.

The grooming parlour said there is no need to book and free mince pies will be available for customers while they wait.

Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Man arrested in Norwich bomb hoax detained under the Mental Health Act

A police dog in Bluebell Road, Norwich. The road was closed following reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area. Picture: Pete Walsh

Teenager arrested after 88-year-old woman mugged in Norwich

An 88-year-old woman was robbed near her home in Golden Dog Lane, Norwich. Picture: Taz Ali

Video ‘I just want justice’ - ex-footballer’s daughter denied inquest legal aid

Frank Lockey, a former Liverpool footballer died in Julian Hospital in Norwich. His wife Margaret and daughter Tina Lockey say he had many unexplained injuries. Picture: IAN BURT

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide