Before and after: Amazing photos show city's changes over 30 years

Lauren Fitchett

Published: 3:00 PM November 13, 2021
These photos show the changes in Riverside over almost 30 years.

These photos show the changes in Riverside over almost 30 years. - Credit: Mike Page

Remarkable before and after aerial photos reveal the extent of our city's growth over the last three decades.

Photographer Mike Page captured bird's eye shots of Norwich's landmarks in 1991, and his latest photos show many areas of the city transformed.

The Postwick viaduct under construction in 1991.

The Postwick viaduct under construction in 1991. - Credit: Mike Page

The Postwick viaduct pictured in 2021.

The Postwick viaduct pictured in 2021. - Credit: Mike Page

In 1991, the Postwick viaduct was still being completed, with the £62m Norwich southern bypass completed the following year in 1992.

Postwick, pictured in 1991.

Postwick, pictured in 1991. - Credit: Mike Page

The Postwick area of Norwich, pictured in 2021.

The Postwick area of Norwich, pictured in 2021. - Credit: Mike Page

In the last 30 years, the area around Postwick has been transformed, with empty fields turned into business parks and roads.

The £21m Postwick Hub was completed in 2016, but attracted criticism over its design and layout.

County Hall pictured at the top and the southern bypass in construction - photo take in 1991.

County Hall pictured at the top and the southern bypass in construction - photo take in 1991. - Credit: Mike Page

The Norwich southern bypass pictured in 2021.

The Norwich southern bypass pictured in 2021. - Credit: Mike Page

The familiar sight of County Hall can be spotted in both the photos above, taken in 1991 and 2021, but the area has changed dramatically.

In the first, work on the southern bypass was continuing. Today, it is a heavily used route in and out of Norwich.

The Riverside complex in Norwich pictured in 1995.

The Riverside complex in Norwich pictured in 1995. - Credit: Mike Page

The Riverside complex, and Carrow Road, pictured in 2021.

The Riverside complex, and Carrow Road, pictured in 2021. - Credit: Mike Page

The city's Riverside has been transformed since the first photo above, taken in 1995.

The Riverside we know today, packed with restaurants, leisure venues and flats, was still under construction. For much of the 1990s, it was used as a park and ride car park.

Carrow Road, too, has changed - in 2003 the south stand was replaced by the new 8,000-seat Jarrold Stand.

The old Norfolk and Norwich hospital site along St Stephens Road in Norwich.

The old Norfolk and Norwich hospital site along St Stephens Road in Norwich. - Credit: Mike Page

Houses on the old hospital site in Norwich, pictured in 2012.

Houses on the old hospital site in Norwich, pictured in 2012. - Credit: Mike Page

In 1999, when the top photo was taken, the old Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on St Stephens Road was nearing the end of its lifespan.

The new, and current, NNUH accepted its first patients in 2001, with the move fully completed by 2003.

Today, the area is largely housing.

The back of the former Nestlé factory, pictured in 1996.

The back of the former Nestlé factory, pictured in 1996. - Credit: Mike Page

The back of Chantry Place, pictured in 2021.

The back of Chantry Place, pictured in 2021. - Credit: Mike Page

Today, Chantry Place is a bustling shopping centre at the heart of the city centre.

But in 1996, it was occupied by food giant Nestlé, though the firm closed the factory later that year.

It had previously been run by Rowntree Mackintosh and, before that, Caley's.


