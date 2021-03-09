Bar reveals comeback plan after losing licence over Covid breach

Published: 5:06 PM March 9, 2021

A city bar which lost its licence over a breach of coronavirus regulations has confirmed its plans to re-open in April.

Bedford's on Old Post Office Yard in Norwich was stripped of its premises licence by Norwich City last month, following an incident on the day before the country entered its second national lockdown.

Unless the decision is overturned at an appeal, it means the bar is no longer allowed to serve alcohol to customers.

However, in a post on social media, the owners have confirmed they are planning to re-open again on April 12, when bars are permitted to start trading again under the government's lockdown roadmap.

In the post, the owners confirmed the venue is taking bookings from this date, but will not be serving alcohol. The venue will, however, allow customers to take their own alcohol onto the site.

The post reads: "Things will be very different. Because we are not allowed to sell alcohol we will be offering coffee, tea, mocktails, food, pizza, sausage rolls, cakes etc and will be allowing customers to bring their own alcohol.

"We will be accepting bookings of four and six only and have a maximum of 50 seats available.

"Although it will be tough for us financially we feel that we need to open to show support to our customers and allow some of our staff to earn a wage."

A spokesman for Norwich City Council said: "The decision to revoke the premises licence for Bedford’s is subject to an appeal period which will come to an end later this month.

"If the revoked licence comes into effect, Bedford’s can still open for activities that do not need a premises licence and only when the easing of government restrictions allows.

"Alcohol can be consumed on the premises but they would require a licence to sell it. Other activities that do require a licence are the provision of regulated entertainment and provision of late night refreshment (supply of hot food and/or drink between the hours of 11pm and 5am).

"All other legislation including adherence to Covid-19 guidelines must also be complied with."

Glen Carr, owner of Bedford's, declined the opportunity to discuss the plans or whether he will appeal the revocation.