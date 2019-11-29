Search

Norwich pub to offer free soft drinks to designated drivers over Christmas

PUBLISHED: 13:03 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 29 November 2019

Glen Carr and son Jonathan Carr from Bedfords who wil be offering designated drivers free soft drinks throughout December. Photo: Glen Carr

Glen Carr and son Jonathan Carr from Bedfords who wil be offering designated drivers free soft drinks throughout December. Photo: Glen Carr

A Norwich pub is offering free soft drinks to designated drivers to help discourage people from drink driving over the festive period.

Bedfords Bar in Old Post Office Yard, Norwich will be offering the free soft drinks to all designated drivers who make themselves known to the bar upon arrival throughout December.

Glenn Carr, the owner of Bedfords who runs the pub along with his son Jonathan, said this was the first time they had decided to run the initiative, he said: "We've had the pub for seven years and I just thought that there are a lot of people out there who are the designated driver [at this time of year].

"It's about time somebody stepped in and thanked them for what they do and I thought it would be good to encourage designated drivers to come to our bar."

