'Baffling loophole' - How city bar can legally serve pints despite ban

Published: 5:30 AM July 10, 2021

How has a Norwich bar been able to flout a ban on pouring pints and continue to serve alcohol?

In a situation branded “baffling” by politicians, Bedfords Bar on Old Post Office Yard has been allowed to skirt an eight-week ban on serving alcohol.

The bar was initially stripped of its licence by Norwich City Council’s licensing committee after an incident in November - the day before the country went into its second lockdown.

Around 30 people were filmed singing dancing and hugging, breaking social distancing requirements.

Appealing the council's decision, Bedfords managed to get magistrates to reduce the decision to an eight-week suspension set to end in August.

Despite the ban, Bedfords Bar has been able to continue serving alcohol.

The bar, owned by former doorman Glen Carr, has been given temporary events notices (TENs) by the city council, allowing them to continue serving alcohol on specific days.

Mr Carr applied for TENs covering the Euros football matches and the weekends leading up to the end of the ban.

The decision to award TENs has no involvement from councillors and they have no way to block or approve them.

Mr Carr refused to comment, only saying he was doing nothing illegal.

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis said it was a "baffling loophole" in the rules for licensing premises.

"Revoking a licence really isn’t much of a deterrent if it’s this easy to get round the spirit and no doubt, intention, of the law by obtaining a temporary licence instead," Mr Lewis said.

The case has led a Green Party Mancroft ward councillor, Sandra Bogelein to call for a rethink of the law.

She said: “The government needs to look at the use of TENs again.

“This is one example of where they cause huge problems and get around what is, in essence, a court order.

“In many situations, they are fine and completely appropriate, but when it goes wrong there is nothing the council can do.

“it’s quite baffling that they can get away with it.”

The Home Office, who decides on licensing rules, has been contacted for comment but did not respond in time for going to print.