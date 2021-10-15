'The show must go on' - Becky Hill hit with illness ahead of Norwich gig
- Credit: PA
Chart-topping singer Becky Hill has vowed her sold out Norwich gig will still go ahead tonight despite having gastroenteritis.
Becky is due to perform at the UEA LCR this evening (October 15) and the show had been rescheduled due to the pandemic.
On Friday afternoon she posted a video on her Instagram story saying she is currently poorly with gastroenteritis, which has caused her to bloat.
However, she reassured fans she will still be performing in Norwich and at the three other shows she has across the UK this weekend.
She said: "I've just had a doctor come because I'm still in quite a bit of pain from this gastroenteritis.
"I'm full of gas and I can't get rid of it and it is very painful, but the show must go on.
"So Norwich, I'm warning you that I might have to sit down again tonight."
Becky appeared on the first series of The Voice UK and has had four top ten hits, which are Gecko (Overdrive), Remember, Afterglow and Wish You Well.