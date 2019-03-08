Norwich jewellers launches £100,000 advent calendar

A Norwich jeweller has announced the launch of a world-first advent calendar, featuring a dazzling piece of diamond jewellery for every day of advent Picture: Beaverbrooks Archant

Most people are happy with a chocolate behind each door of their advent calendar, but why stop at chocolate when you could have diamonds?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Beaverbrooks the jewellers, which has a store in Intu Chapelfield, has launched a luxury advent calendar for Christmas 2019 which offers customers a lot more than a sweet treat.

Designed to mark the jewellery firm's 100th birthday, the calender features a diamond gift for every day of advent and comes with a hefty price tag of £100,000.

Among the gifts included in the calendar are a platinum diamond solitaire ring worth £26,000 and a £975 9ct white gold diamond pendant.

You may also want to watch:

Kelly Wale, store manager at Beaverbrooks Norwich, said: "For a century, we've been passionate about diamonds, so we're extremely excited to announce the launch of our diamond-a-day advent calendar in celebration of our 100th Christmas at Beaverbrooks.

"Creating an advent calendar from some of our most beautiful diamond products has been a huge milestone for us, with each piece hand-selected to ensure the utmost beauty and sparkle in every drawer.

"We've been a part of Norwich's treasured Christmas memories for a century, helping them choose the most meaningful gifts for their loved ones.

"Never mind chocolate, this really is the dream advent calendar for diamond and jewellery lovers!"