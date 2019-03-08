Norwich jewellers launches £100,000 advent calendar
PUBLISHED: 15:13 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 23 September 2019
Most people are happy with a chocolate behind each door of their advent calendar, but why stop at chocolate when you could have diamonds?
Beaverbrooks the jewellers, which has a store in Intu Chapelfield, has launched a luxury advent calendar for Christmas 2019 which offers customers a lot more than a sweet treat.
Designed to mark the jewellery firm's 100th birthday, the calender features a diamond gift for every day of advent and comes with a hefty price tag of £100,000.
Among the gifts included in the calendar are a platinum diamond solitaire ring worth £26,000 and a £975 9ct white gold diamond pendant.
Kelly Wale, store manager at Beaverbrooks Norwich, said: "For a century, we've been passionate about diamonds, so we're extremely excited to announce the launch of our diamond-a-day advent calendar in celebration of our 100th Christmas at Beaverbrooks.
"Creating an advent calendar from some of our most beautiful diamond products has been a huge milestone for us, with each piece hand-selected to ensure the utmost beauty and sparkle in every drawer.
"We've been a part of Norwich's treasured Christmas memories for a century, helping them choose the most meaningful gifts for their loved ones.
"Never mind chocolate, this really is the dream advent calendar for diamond and jewellery lovers!"