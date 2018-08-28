Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

PUBLISHED: 14:05 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 09 January 2019

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The same weather patterns which caused the Beast from the East last winter could return this year, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has said sudden stratospheric warming had appeared around Christmas, when there was a sharp increase in temperatures over a couple of days.

And when this happens in the Arctic it can lead to a large amount of cold air blowing eastwards across Europe a few weeks later, bringing with it much cooler temperatures, like what was seen with the Beast from the East.

But Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said that while Britain being hit by a new Beast from the East could not be ruled out, the forecast so far suggests the country will see stable weather conditions.

“Last year there was a classic set-up with the Beast from the East, there was an event in the Arctic - sudden stratospheric warming - where the stratosphere warms rapidly,” he said.

The Beast from the East covered Lowestoft with a blanket of thick snow. Photo: Jeyan Chandra.The Beast from the East covered Lowestoft with a blanket of thick snow. Photo: Jeyan Chandra.

“That triggers, generally, a change in the direction of winds across Europe at surface level. The upshot is that normally when this happens in the Arctic you get easterly winds and that’s what happened last year.

“But although that warming has happened in the Arctic already just prior to Christmas, we are not seeing any change in an easterly pattern.”

Long range forecaster AccuWeather is currently predicting some light flurries of snow in Norwich for the end of January and more than 8cm of the white stuff at the start of February.

But a forecaster from the Norwich-based Weatherquest said there is currently no indication Norfolk and Suffolk will see snow any time soon.

Snow drifts engulf the raod to Ringsfield near Beccles. Picture: Nick ButcherSnow drifts engulf the raod to Ringsfield near Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

“There isn’t a strong signal that there will be snow at this time,” he said. “In the latter part of the month we will see colder winds coming in and bringing with them the chance of snow, but they won’t be from the east and any cold spell will be temporary unlike the extended snap that caused the Beast from the East.

“Towards the end of the month, around January 22, the region will see colder temperatures before it gets milder again and then that pattern will likely repeat in February.”

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Most Read

Maida Vale stabbings: Police appeal for help over 20 person fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘What will you do to save this woman’s life?’: MP urges ‘decisive action’ as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has food and phone calls cut

#includeImage($article, 225)

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It makes no sense’: French-language parking scam targeting Hampstead

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

New Norwich Indian restaurant closes - but says it will reopen

The Green Chilli restaurant on Magdalen Street, which has closed temporarily. Photo: Louisa Baldwin

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle

Norwich woman to be sentenced after assaults on emergency workers

Bobbi Squires, 28, leaving Norwich Crown Court after admitting to five charges of assaulting emergency workers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Another black cat ‘overlooked’ at rescue centre as others find loving homes

Asha needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Flood warnings lifted and winds easing as battered coast recovers

Flood warnings lifted across Norfolk and Suffolk Picture: Environment Agency
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists