Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Springwatch presenter to join Norwich Big Garden Birdwatch

PUBLISHED: 11:04 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 26 January 2019

Lindsey Chapman, BBC presenter, who will be at the Big Garden Birdwatch event in Norwich this weekend. Picture: RSPB

Lindsey Chapman, BBC presenter, who will be at the Big Garden Birdwatch event in Norwich this weekend. Picture: RSPB

Archant

Birdwatchers and wildlife fans alike are being encouraged to spare an hour of their weekend and take part in the biggest wildlife event of the year.

From 10am this morning, (Saturday, January 26) the RSPB, along with the Friends of Waterloo Park and Springwatch presenter Lindsey Chapman are inviting people to help set a record for the most people taking part in a community Big Garden Birdwatch.

The largest wildlife survey in the world, every year more than half a million people take part in the event which asks people to spare an hour of their time to record the wildlife in their garden.

Lindsey Chapman, a BBC Springwatch presenter who will be appearing the Norwich event said: “I can’t wait to join the RSPB in Waterloo Park and would really encourage everyone to come along and get involved.”

The Big Garden Birdwatch event will take place in Waterloo Park from 10am-2pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tributes paid to well-known Big Issue seller from Norwich

Simon Thorndike.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tributes paid to well-known Big Issue seller from Norwich

Simon Thorndike.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich City’s majority shareholders talk investment, succession and feeling part of the Webber and Farke revolution in rare interview

Norwich City's joint majority shareholders, Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones have spoken to Along Come Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Fire crews scrambled to reports of a fire at Riverside

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to Riverside following reports of a fire. Picture: Staff

More than 260 cannabis plants seized in raid on Norwich home

Norfolk police seized 264 cannabis plants. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Agent Oliveira tipped to play his part in City’s promotion push

Nelson Oliveira can help put a dent or two in Norwich City's promotion rivals Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

How much do you know about Norwich’s Jewish history?

Pupils from Saxlingham Primary School visited the Jewish Living Experience exhibition at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Alex Beadnell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists