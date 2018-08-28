Search

Former BBC Beijing bureau chief and novelist supports nook appeal with talk in Wells

PUBLISHED: 10:15 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:15 27 December 2018

Humphrey Hawksley by the Russian border. Picture: SUBMITTED BY EACH.

Archant

The nook appeal has received a £7,000 boost thanks to former BBC Beijing bureau chief and novelist Humphrey Hawksley.

Mr Hawksley gave a captivating presentation about his new book, Asian Waters, widely praised as the first to break down the politics and tensions of the Indo-Pacific, at a sold-out Wells Maltings in Wells.

Proceedings were rounded off with words from former MI6 chief Sir John Scarlett KCMG OBE.

Mr Hawksley said: “I feel so privileged to have been a part of raising such an amazing amount for the nook appeal.

“The generosity in helping vulnerable, sick children is fantastic and a mark of our values.

“I so much look forward to visiting the new site when it’s finished.”

The nook appeal aims to raise £10m to build a new children’s hospice in Framingham Earl, five miles south of Norwich.

For more information, go to www.each.org.uk/the-nook.

