'Eco-obsessed' retired tree surgeon wins £60,000 dream electric van
- Credit: BOTB
A retired tree surgeon was left speechless after winning a brand-new £60,000 electric van.
Kirk Boswell, 62, was at home in Bawburgh, near Norwich, when BOTB presenter Christian Williams turned up with the Volkswagen ID.Buzz to give him the good news.
Mr Boswell was diagnosed with MS in 1996 and has lived with the condition for more than 20 years, but despite sometimes needing to use a wheelchair, it doesn’t stop his love of driving.
“I play BOTB every Sunday afternoon,” he said. “I always say to my wife, Rita, I’m just off to go and win a car.
“I was actually in a VW garage a few years ago and was told about the electric van but it was a while off.
"When I saw it on the BOTB site, I thought I’ve got to have a go.
“I’m a bit eco-obsessed. We’ve got solar panels, I’m building a pond - and this is all part of my ambitions to be as green as possible."
The van takes just 30 minutes to charge and can travel 358 miles on one charge.