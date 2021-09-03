'Dangerous and disgusting': Fury as bath dumped on road
- Credit: Darren Weavers
A county councillor has slammed the dumping of a bath on a country road as being "irresponsible and disgusting".
The fly-tipping has caused outrage among motorists driving in Church Road when heading towards the A47 upon leaving Great Plumstead.
An upside-down bath and rubble had been left just to the side of the road on Thursday morning.
Ian Mackie, county and district councillor for the division, said: "I think it is absolutely terrible that people are dumping their building waste in our countryside.
"It's a dangerous hazard for motorbike users at night. It's totally irresponsible and disgusting.
"Not only is it spoiling the view, it is falling on the taxpayer or the landowner to remove it and I would urge residents to be very careful when they are removing their household waste."
Fly-tipping on public land can be reported to Broadland Council using an online form on its website at secure.broadland.gov.uk/outreach_lcp/FlyTipping.ofml
Most Read
- 1 H&M HOME opens in Norwich
- 2 Norwich set to be hotter than Porto next week
- 3 Private parking company charged ex-cop £100 for 36 second stop
- 4 City route to be closed for weeks due to gas work
- 5 9 pubs locals would like to see return in Norwich
- 6 A11 closed near Thickthorn after three-vehicle crash
- 7 Drivers sold dodgy fuel at petrol station get payout
- 8 Woman, 35, reported missing from Costessey
- 9 New Norwich City kit mirrors Lotus' latest supercar
- 10 'I don't care what people think': 11-year-old on her gender transition