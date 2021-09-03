News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Dangerous and disgusting': Fury as bath dumped on road

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 5:30 PM September 3, 2021   
A bath was dumped in Church Lane, heading towards the A47

A bath was dumped in Church Lane, heading towards the A47 - Credit: Darren Weavers

A county councillor has slammed the dumping of a bath on a country road as being "irresponsible and disgusting". 

The fly-tipping has caused outrage among motorists driving in Church Road when heading towards the A47 upon leaving Great Plumstead. 

An upside-down bath and rubble had been left just to the side of the road on Thursday morning. 

Fly-tipping has been causing anger in Church Road, Great Plumstead

Fly-tipping has been causing anger in Church Road, Great Plumstead - Credit: Darren Weavers

Ian Mackie, county and district councillor for the division, said: "I think it is absolutely terrible that people are dumping their building waste in our countryside. 

"It's a dangerous hazard for motorbike users at night. It's totally irresponsible and disgusting.

"Not only is it spoiling the view, it is falling on the taxpayer or the landowner to remove it and I would urge residents to be very careful when they are removing their household waste."

Fly-tipping on public land can be reported to Broadland Council using an online form on its website at secure.broadland.gov.uk/outreach_lcp/FlyTipping.ofml

