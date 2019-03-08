Search

Is this Norwich's most obvious sign? Bank holiday reminder... from bank

PUBLISHED: 14:15 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 26 August 2019

A sign on the door of Santander in Norwich reminding customers it does not open on bank holidays. Picture: Archant

A sign on the door of Santander in Norwich reminding customers it does not open on bank holidays. Picture: Archant

Archant

With the ever-changing trends of bank holiday opening hours, it can sometimes be difficult to keep track of which businesses will be open and closed over the long weekends.

A sign on the door of Santander in Norwich reminding customers it does not open on bank holidays. Picture: ArchantA sign on the door of Santander in Norwich reminding customers it does not open on bank holidays. Picture: Archant

However, one constant has always been the banking world - with branch closures giving the eight-time yearly occurrences their name.

Ever since the introduction of the Bank Holidays Act 1871, bank branches have shut up shop for the day, at the decree of politician and banker Sir John Lubbock.

You may also want to watch:

However, this hasn't stopped one city bank taking the time to remind its customers of this fact.

The Santander branch on Orford Hill in Norwich has placed a notice on its door informing customers that it will not be open today - Monday, August 26 - due to the bank holiday.

It reads: "Bank holiday: Please note that this branch will be closed on 26 Aug 2019."

The branch re-opens on Tuesday.

