Families blow away winter cobwebs on magnificent Mousehold

Children, families, couples and dog walkers blew away the festive cobwebs and welcomed 2022 at a popular city nature spot.

On a blustery and crisp Bank Holiday Monday Mousehold Heath, between Sprowston and Norwich, was the perfect place for people to walk off the excesses of Christmas and New Year's Eve.

From children hiding in and climbing up historic trees to offering wide open spaces for dogs to roam, the large wild space drew in people young and old across the city.

The 184-acre spot, made up of heathland, woodland and recreational open space is the largest of the nature reserves managed by Norwich City Council.

Offering magnificent views of the city centre it was once an area of heathland that extended to the north and east of Norwich, which has since been largely converted to woods and farmland, or lost to housing development.

The old name for the area, Mushold, is interpreted as meaning mouse wood.