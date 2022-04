Bin collection dates in Norwich are set to change next week due to the Easter bank holiday. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press � 2009

Bin collection dates are set to change in Norwich next week due to the Easter bank holiday.

Norwich City Council advised that waste and recycling collections will be a day later than usual over the bank holiday weekend.

Instead of Good Friday (April 15), the collection date will move to Saturday (April 16).

For more information about the changes, click here.