Factory apologises for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in family homes

PUBLISHED: 07:55 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:46 23 January 2019

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

Archant

A factory has apologised after families kicked up a stink about a foul smell flooding their homes.

Banham Poultry at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBanham Poultry at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Families in Attleborough said the noxious odour coming from Banham Poultry was making their lives unbearable, with those living nearby unable to open their windows without their home stinking of ‘rotten flesh’.

Connor Hersee lives in Halford Road and said despite living a 20-minute walk from the factory had been forced to throw away items due to the smell permeating his house.

The 23-year-old said: “On a scale of one to 10 it’s a 10 out of 10 rotten chicken mixed with maggots smell.

“Every day and night I smell it at some point and you can smell it in the middle of town.”

Banham Poultry signs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBanham Poultry signs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mandy Bane, who lives in Arlington Gardens, said the stench was affecting everyday life in the town.

She said: “It smells like rotten guts and can be awful at times. Sometimes you can’t have windows open as the smell is that bad.”

Banham Poultry, whose processing facility is located a five-minute walk from the town centre on Station Road, said the unpleasant odour was caused by a problem with equipment meant to manage odour emissions, but it was confident the issue had been solved.

A spokesperson said: “We acknowledge that there have recently been periods of unpleasant odour linked to our processing facility on Station Road and we apologise to all who have been affected by this.

“We do not wish to cause any distress to the residents of Attleborough and take all complaints very seriously.”

It also vowed to invest money into current equipment to stop the problem returning.

The Environment Agency, which regulates the factory, said it had received a number of complaints relating to the bad smell and was working with Banham Poultry to reduce the negative impact it had on the local community.

A spokesperson said: “Banham Poultry’s environmental permit has conditions covering off-site odour from their operations and we are continuing to use a range of regulatory tools to ensure that Banham Poultry identify and address the cause/s of the odour issues.”

Topic Tags:









