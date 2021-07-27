Published: 5:26 PM July 27, 2021

Never ones to miss an opportunity for tea, cakes, and fun quizzes, the residents at a Drayton care home celebrated Norfolk Day in style.

Residents from Badgers Wood Care Home adorned the dining area with Norfolk Day bunting and waved their flags with pride to celebrate all things that are unique to Norfolk.

Anne Riches, registered manager, said: “The vast majority of our residents are local to the area, and Norfolk born and bred. It is a wonderful opportunity for us to all celebrate all things that are great about our homeland, and brings a great sense of community.”

Resident Maurice Hovells added: “It has been a lovely day. I can’t thank the staff enough for what they do. Norfolk Day has been another fun example of what we can come up with to keep occupied and motivated.”

Another resident taking part in a Norfolk Day quiz - Credit: LARCHWOOD CARE

Quizzes with “Norfolk-isms” proved popular, as did the afternoon tea enjoyed by residents, after they enjoyed hand-decorating their own cakes.

Claire Chilvers, health and social care co-ordinator, said it had been “a wonderful day”.

"The residents enjoyed reminiscing about the Norfolk dialect, phrases and places such as Thurne Mill, which are terrific Norfolk icons that really put our county on the map.”