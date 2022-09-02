WATCH: Badger leaves lunch on woman's doorstep

Video

The badger was captured by a doorbell camera in Riley Close, NR7 in the early hours of August 20 - Credit: Rebecca Strike

The long, scorching summer is forcing badgers into city streets, according to one expert.

And a shocked city couple caught one of the creatures roaming around their driveway and even dumping a half-eaten hedgehog at the front door.

Rebecca Strike, of Riley Close in NR7, spotted the short-legged omnivore passing by her front door in doorbell cam footage in the early hours of August 20.

Rebecca Strike with her partner of 17 years, Carter - Credit: Rebecca Strike

"It had killed a hedgehog and left half of it on the doorstep," she said.

"I’ve never actually seen a badger before so it was a little shocking."

Badgers are typically found in a mixture of woodland and open country habitats.

But Kevin Murphy. of Norfolk Wildlife Rescue. said the hot, dry weather which has scorched the ground may be why creatures are heading towards neighbourhoods in search of food.

"Badgers live underground in setts and are a protected species," he said.

"Badgers don't like detours and are very set in their own ways.

Kevin Murphy, founder of Norfolk Wildlife Rescue - Credit: Archant

"To end up where they wouldn't normally be could be because they are dehydrated or have no food.

"We're in a bit of an unusual situation where we've had this super heatwave and it's affected all wildlife. I'm still finding animals that are dehydrated.

"The increase in wildlife being in a city environment is a weird one. They've always been there anyway but maybe not so notably.

The badger wandered up to Rebecca's front door in the early hours - Credit: Rebecca Strike

"This perhaps isn't more likely now, we're just capturing it more than we ever have before. It's like in lockdown when people noticed wildlife they'd never spotted - it's always been there, you just haven't noticed it.

"It could just be behavioural where they're adapting to where they're living and what food source there is.

"But they are capable of ripping open a hedgehog quite easily.

Kevin Murphy, founder of Norfolk Wildlife Rescue with a badger cub in 1992 - Credit: Kevin Murphy

"It's known, not unusual - but rarely seen.

"For an animal that has huge incisors and sharp claws, they usually eat earthworms. They're not really hunters.

"If you come across a badger - whether it's been hit by a car or in another form of distress - just ring me. Don't leave it, they can be saved."