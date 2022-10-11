Beryl DOUBLES costs of some rides prompting fury from users

Exclusive

The brand behind the city's scooter and e-bike scheme has explained why it has doubled the cost of some of its prices.

Beryl has said changes to Pay as You Ride pricing and Out of Bay charges have come about because of the cost of living crisis.

The company has said it constantly reviews its schemes alongside local authority partners.

This review has led to the cost of leaving Beryl bikes or scooters outside a parking bay doubling from £5 to £10.

A Beryl spokesman said: "As with most businesses we have been impacted by external factors such as the rising costs of materials, fuel and utilities.

"In order to maintain our service and continue to pay our staff competitive and fair salaries we’ve introduced a price increase.

"The increase to bay charges has been driven by the fact that over 10pc of the Beryl journeys made in Norwich are not currently ending in a bay, which is not only a safety issue but also impacts on the lives of residents."

Norfolk county councillors Andrew Jamieson (centre) and Martin Wilby (right) with Beryl bikes CEO Phil Ellis (front) and Norwich city councillor Mike Stonard (left) on launch day of the public cycle operator in Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams - Credit: Archant

As of September 1, Pay as You Ride charges have been capped at 12p per minute, an increase of 2p.

Scooter rides are 14p per minute which is an increase of 4p.

Richard Kingwell, 46, was a regular Beryl scooter user but he is now intending to call a cab into the city centre from his Yarmouth Road home instead due to the price rise.

He said: "Beryl has been a really great addition to the city but unfortunately the pricing is going to make people stop using it due to the cost of living.

"Users are not going to pay £10 to park it where they want. The whole idea was to stop cars coming into the city but that is now going to be reversed.

"They put up the price to £10 without any sort of justification. I was referred to the company's terms and conditions but that does not actually point out what that fee is."

Mr Kingwell collected his scooter from Rose Lane on Monday, October 3 and travelled the eight-minute journey home through the Beryl scheme.

He received a receipt stating he had been charged £10 for parking out of bay and a total of £11.50 which included the unlock.

The customer said: "This fee is double what it has always been and it is also completely disproportionate to the cost of travel.

"How many users have been stung since the change and will not use scooters going forward?"

The Beryl hire scheme was launched in Norwich in 2020 and has since expanded to suburbs.

Ian Mackie is Conservative county and district councillor for the Thorpe St Andrew North West ward where the Beryl bikes scheme has been expanded.

Mr Mackie said: "The Beryl bike scheme has been a huge success and I think everything should be done to continue this success and to make it as easy as possible for all users to benefit from it."

Danny Quinton, regional manager of Bery Bikes, celebrates the second anniversary of being in Norwich with Cllr Ian Mackie and Cllr Lana Hempsall at the new Beryl Bikes bay in Dussindale - Credit: Denise Bradley

The councillor's ward has bays in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe Lodge and in Dussindale with further plans to expand the service into Thorpe End.

Mr Mackie added: "I have been discussing expanding the scheme into Thorpe End with the parish council which is receiving a positive response locally."

Commenting on the price rise, the Beryl spokesman added: “We’ve done our best to reduce the impact this will have on riders by only increasing the cost of Pay As You Ride journeys for e-vehicles. All charges for our pedal bikes remain the same.

"The unlock fees on e-bikes and e-scooters for PAYR journeys are unchanged.

"Minute bundles are also unaffected and remain the most cost effective way to make the most of the Beryl scheme.

The Beryl bike hire scheme was launched in Norwich in 2020 - Credit: Beryl

“To encourage greater compliance, maintain safety and public support and help offset rising costs to the business, we have increased the charge to users who park both out of bay or out of zone.”