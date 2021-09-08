Do you remember your first day at school in Norwich?

Gallery

Published: 7:00 AM September 8, 2021

Schools pupils continue with their art work as visitors tour Norwich Lower School in February 1992 after the official reopening. - Credit: Archant Library

As the new term begins many children are experiencing their first taste of school in Norwich - but can you remember your first day?

To celebrate we've had a look through our archives to find some retro photos of school starters from years gone by, can you spot yourself?

Our photos show swimming lessons at Hethersett School, a nativity in Poringland and even a sailing regatta at Eaton.

Hethersett School swimming pool, 1980. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Eaton (CNS) School helmsmen, proving vitually unbeatable against other schools in the area, held their own regatta. - Credit: Archant

Poringland County Primary School's Easter play, 13th April 1973. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Hethersett Middle School Fete Queen, 1980. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

The University of East Anglia Law School. Picture: Archant library - Credit: Archant

Norwich Cathedral Choir School and choir master Michael Nicholas, 3rd October 1990. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Darren Terrington (12) and Jennifer Howlett (10), both Sprowston Middle School pupils, attack a game on one of the Acorn computers for schools at Tesco in Sprowston, dated 5th March 1993. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Today's new starters will be using laptops and other high-tech learning equipment, but back in 1992 children at Sprowston High School couldn't believe their eyes as they played video games on one of the school's only machines located in its library.

Norwich School's first girl pupils celebrate their first day assembly by throwing their books in the air outside the cathedral in December 1994. - Credit: Archant

Pupils continue with their art work as visitors tour Norwich Lower School after the official reopening in 1992.

Youngsters in Old Catton are flocking to learn first aid and at the age of just 11 and 12 they are among the youngest in the county. Schoolchildren somtimes take up the life-saving art in their teens, but pupils at White Woman Lane Middle School are proving it's never too soon to start. Date: 21 Nov 1986. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

Two teachers retire at West Earlham First School, 7th April 1973. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

We all remember the sad times when our favourite teachers left, such as these two teachers at West Earlham First School in 1973 being showered with gifts in one photo.