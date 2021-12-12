News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Baby bank on track to help 1,000 families five years after it was born

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 12:30 PM December 12, 2021
Baby Bank Norfolk sifts through donations

A volunteer sorting through donations for Baby Bank Norfolk - Credit: Baby Bank Norfolk

It was set up after a middle-of-the-night idea to reduce the amount of baby clothes being thrown away.

And five years after the Baby Bank Norfolk, based in Ives Road, was launched 956 families have been helped.

The charity, which gives out donated toys, clothes, nursery bedding and other essentials to parents of babies and toddlers aged up to 18 months, is on track to have helped 1,000 households by the end of this year.

Rebecca Marr, chairwoman of Baby Bank Norfolk, which has been running for five years

Rebecca Marr, chairwoman of Baby Bank Norfolk, which has been running for five years - Credit: Baby Bank Norfolk

Rebecca Marr, who has been chairwoman of Baby Bank Norfolk for the past four years, said: "It was set up by the original founder, Vicki Woods, and her friends with a small unit in Norwich.

"Vicki thought there were a lot of people in need in the city and there should be a way to get these items to them. Some baby clothes are only worn for three weeks but there is plenty of life left in them.

"We have grown and developed ever since then."

She added: "People have always been in need but now some are struggling from job losses, the pandemic and Brexit. The need trickles into every area of society.

Most Read

  1. 1 First Omicron case confirmed in Norwich
  2. 2 Tributes paid to 'kind and gentle' vet, Heather
  3. 3 Burger company moves into Norwich pub leaving customers 'blown away'
  1. 4 Granny ordered to hand back £500,000 in fraud hearing
  2. 5 Seven arrested after two kilos of cocaine seized in Norfolk
  3. 6 First look inside city flats built in THREE days
  4. 7 Canaries legend to the rescue as Jill offered seat at Man United game
  5. 8 'Must see' Victorian home for sale in Norwich for £1.3m
  6. 9 Growing concern for welfare of missing Norwich man
  7. 10 Chloe Smith speaks out on alleged No10 Christmas party

"It is wonderful we are able to help so many people. I hope that people who have babies are comfortable and have family and support around them but that is not often the case.

"We are also stopping items going into landfill and getting them used again."

She thanked the "amazing generosity" of people who donated items to the baby bank over the years, as well as its many volunteers, professionals who refer families to the charity and organisations that have given financial donations, used to buy certain items for parents.

The large amount of donations for Baby Bank Norfolk

The large amount of donations for Baby Bank Norfolk - Credit: Baby Bank Norfolk

Since it started the baby bank has given out 1,500 clothes bundles, 550 bedding bundles, over 500 newborn essential packs, over 400 toy and book bundles, 350 toiletry packs for mums, 224 Moses baskets and 270 changing mats.

People from across the county are helped by the charity and packages are given out through referrals from professionals including midwives, GPs as well as domestic abuse charity Leeway.

Baby Bank Norfolk has temporarily postponed accepting donations until the new year.

Visit www.babybanknorfolk.org.uk or search Baby Bank Norfolk on Facebook about donations.



Charity News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The construction of a new electric vehicle charging station with a café and convenience store is underway in Postwick.

Electric vehicle charging station with café takes shape near Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Block, Norwich

Multi-million arena plan given green light and set to open in 2022

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Pictured: Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Insert: Katie Masters

Woman's terror after pair try to force her into car in city centre

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Luis Neto Hair Design has served many Norwich City players including Milot Rashica and Andrew Omobamidele

Meet the city barbers where Norwich City stars head for a trim

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon