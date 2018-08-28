Aviva wears it pink and raises more than £1500 during breast cancer awareness month

Kim Smith (middle), primary breast cancer patient, at wear it pink event. With charity officials. Archant

Colleagues at Aviva created a sea of pink while fund-raising for breast cancer treatment.

Wear It Pink is a national campaign set up by Breast Cancer Now which sees thousands of people across the UK wearing pink in aid of the charity.

Kim Smith, who works for Aviva’s business and finance department and is currently undergoing chemotherapy, says she is keen to share how important it is to catch cancer early.

She said: “I want to encourage men and women to check themselves more regularly, because it wasn’t something that I did.”

Mrs Smith was diagnosed in May after coming back from holiday with her husband.

She said: “While I was abroad I forgot my shower puff, I was washing myself with my hand and that is how I found my lump.”

Since then, Mrs Smith has received six sessions of chemotherapy and has tested positive for the BRCA1 gene.

She said: “It was quite an upsetting moment for me and my husband.”

The event in Aviva’s Island Site atrium included guest speakers from charities Breast Cancer Now and Little Lifts, who provide care packages for patients going through chemotherapy.

Promotional stalls and collection boxes were also placed around Aviva as part of the fundraising.

So far the company have raised more than £1,500 for the charities, with more expected to come in over the rest of the month.

Mrs Smith said: “I wanted to give something back. I have been through a traumatic time and been like a rabbit in the headlights because I didn’t realise the complexity of breast cancer.

“Aviva have done a lot for me, we have loads of apps and mechanisms to help those who need it.

“I think my story is a lucky story, I was lucky to have found my lump so early.

“But had I not have checked myself and waited for a mammogram, my story may have been much different.”

To find out more about Breast Cancer Now and their wear it pink campaign visit: www.wearitpink.org

