Watch: Norfolk’s litter problem revealed in volunteer video

PUBLISHED: 17:13 03 January 2019

Trash Tribe volunteers joined Daniel Reynolds, founder of Pure Clean Earth, to clear litter in Attleborough last Sunday. Photo: Pure Clean Earth

Pure Clean Earth

The grim extent of Norfolk’s litter problem has been highlighted as a pair of volunteers cleared 25kg of waste from a single country lay-by.

Attleborough resident Daniel Reynolds led the Attleborough lay-by clear-up as part of his trash fighting campaign Pure Clean Earth.

The 25-year old wrote on Facebook: “Waste pollution has a huge impact on climate change, whether or not the news announces it. Plastic is harming our environment, killing wildlife, and it needs to stop.”

Meanwhile, in Hardingham, Nigel Ford, founder of environmental campaign group Love Norfolk Hate Litter, said he has reported nearly 100 fly tipping incidents in the past year.

In a particularly concerning incident the campaigner said he found spotted a bottle of highly hazardous insecticide Damadin in a popular dog walking spot on Wicklewood Road.

Nigel Ford, of LOVE Norfolk HATE Litter picks up rubbish on Rouen Road in Norwich. PHOTO: Sophie SmithNigel Ford, of LOVE Norfolk HATE Litter picks up rubbish on Rouen Road in Norwich. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Mr Ford said the chemical had obviously been there some time and had started to leak into the ground.

The campaigner said it was startlingly common to find large batches of waste left on the side of country roads.

Since the start of December he has found bottles of leaking motor oil in a ditch in Colton, multiple dumped washing machines and piles of tyres.

He said: “It’s totally unacceptable and makes me angry and disappointed.

Hazardous chemicals found in a popular dog walking spot in Wicklewood. Photo: Nigel FordHazardous chemicals found in a popular dog walking spot in Wicklewood. Photo: Nigel Ford

“It’s not just a visual thing but it harms animals and wildlife too. We need to have more pride in the place we live.”

District councils are responsible for dealing with fly-tipping and said in the last year alone they had received 15,000 reports across Norfolk.

However Mr Ford said he believed the reporting process was unduly lengthy and should be changed to a one-step system to encourage more people to report incidents.

But South Norfolk Council said it felt the system was user friendly.

Pile of tyres found fly tipped next to the Peddars Way in South Norfolk. Photo: Nigel FordPile of tyres found fly tipped next to the Peddars Way in South Norfolk. Photo: Nigel Ford

A spokesman said: “We need to collect enough detail to be able to clear the fly-tip efficiently and see if there is any evidence that we can act on. We feel our web reporting form is needed to capture the right information so we don’t waste time on trying to locate fly-tips to deal with.”

