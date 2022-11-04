'The situation was not good' - Asylum seeker on being brought to Norwich

An asylum seeker says he is unsure what will happen next after being brought by taxi from London to a Norwich hotel.

The man, who gave his name as Hassibullah, told BBC News he was one of 11 people who were left stranded in the capital on Tuesday after being moved from the Manston processing centre in Kent.

The 24-year-old, from Afghanistan, said the group were then transported to Victoria Station in London, where he claims they were not given any instructions.

He said: "I don't understand but the driver of the bus told us to 'go out'."

Hassibullah, whose family paid €3,000 to bring him to the UK on a small boat, said police arrived and closed the station before two taxi drivers took the group to Norwich.

He added: "The situation was not good."

Asked what he expects to happen now, Hassibullah said: "I don't know."

Stephen Evans, chief executive of Norwich City Council, has said the Home Office did not give its local officials any warning that migrants from Manston were being transported to Norfolk.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme, Mr Evans said he first read about the group coming to Norwich in a news article.

“We hadn’t been told. I checked back with colleagues at City Hall – they hadn’t been told. So, we don’t know who they are and we don’t know where they’ve gone to in the city,” he said.

“I think that’s part of the problem here. As a sector, councils are asking for early engagement from the Home Office and for us to be consulted.”

The Home Office said it engages with councils as early as possible whenever sites are used for asylum accommodation.

A spokeswoman said: "The number of people arriving in the UK who require accommodation has reached record levels and has put our asylum system under incredible strain.

"The use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable – there are currently more than 37,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £5.6m a day.

"The use of hotels is a short-term solution and we are working hard with local authorities to find appropriate accommodation."