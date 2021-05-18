Fourth time lucky as couple marry at last - with guests!

Gallery

Published: 1:34 PM May 18, 2021 Updated: 1:46 PM May 18, 2021

Lisa Neat and Nigel Wilson celebrate becoming one of the first couples in Norwich to get married under the new rules of 30 guests. The wedding took place at the Assembly House. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A couple who postponed their wedding three times are celebrating after saying "I do" in front of loved ones.

Lisa Neat and Nigel Wilson, from Thorpe End, got married at Norwich Assembly House, the day after coronavirus lockdown restrictions were lifted.

The easing gave the green light for weddings to take place with up to 30 people in attendance and Mr and Mrs Wilson's special day was the first wedding to be hosted by the Assembly House in several months.

Mrs Wilson, who has been engaged for five years, said: "Everyone is excited to get dressed up and go out."

The couple, who have five grown-up children between them, originally planned to marry at another venue on January 16 this year, which was moved to July 10 at the same venue.

But they changed to the Assembly House and originally wanted to marry on April 6 this year as it was the date they first met.

But due to restrictions it had to be moved to May 18 - Mr Wilson's birthday.

"He wanted a date he could remember," added Mrs Wilson, who has known her new husband from 20 years through working at the same place.

She said the couple, who are both financial advisers, initially wanted a bigger celebration but added: "The restrictions made us have a smaller wedding but we realised that was more us."

The newlyweds were looking forward to spending time with loved ones they had not seen for several months.

Their wedding stylist, Charlene Goldsmith, from Goldsmith's Weddings and Events, based in Bowthorpe, said the change in rules allowing weddings "meant everything" to her.

She said: "It puts faith back into the industry. It is about bringing happiness and joy to people."

The Assembly House wedding was the first one she had organised since Christmas last year and she had received a flurry of inquiries since the May 17 reopening was confirmed.

Richard Hughes, chef director of the Assembly House, said: "We are thrilled to do this. The house looks spectacular. Everyone wanted to be on shift today and came in early."

He was confident about the future of weddings at the large historic venue, which was busy hosting 20 weddings over the next six weeks due to lockdown postponements.



