News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Gallery

Fourth time lucky as couple marry at last - with guests!

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 1:34 PM May 18, 2021    Updated: 1:46 PM May 18, 2021
Lisa Neat and Nigel Wilson celebrate becoming one of the first couples in Norwich to get married at the Assembly House.

Lisa Neat and Nigel Wilson celebrate becoming one of the first couples in Norwich to get married under the new rules of 30 guests. The wedding took place at the Assembly House. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A couple who postponed their wedding three times are celebrating after saying "I do" in front of loved ones.

Lisa Neat and Nigel Wilson, from Thorpe End, got married at Norwich Assembly House, the day after coronavirus lockdown restrictions were lifted.

The easing gave the green light for weddings to take place with up to 30 people in attendance and Mr and Mrs Wilson's special day was the first wedding to be hosted by the Assembly House in several months.

Lisa Neat and Nigel Wilson celebrate becoming one of the first couples in Norwich to get married at the Assembly House.

Lisa Neat and Nigel Wilson celebrate becoming one of the first couples in Norwich to get married under the new rules of 30 guests. The wedding took place at the Assembly House. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mrs Wilson, who has been engaged for five years, said: "Everyone is excited to get dressed up and go out."

The couple, who have five grown-up children between them, originally planned to marry at another venue on January 16 this year, which was moved to July 10 at the same venue.

Lisa Neat and Nigel Wilson celebrate becoming one of the first couples in Norwich to get married at the Assembly House.

Lisa Neat and Nigel Wilson celebrate becoming one of the first couples in Norwich to get married under the new rules of 30 guests. The wedding took place at the Assembly House. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

But they changed to the Assembly House and originally wanted to marry on April 6 this year as it was the date they first met.

But due to restrictions it had to be moved to May 18 - Mr Wilson's birthday.

"He wanted a date he could remember," added Mrs Wilson, who has known her new husband from 20 years through working at the same place.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman injured by jars of sauce thrown in Sainsbury's
  2. 2 Riverside pub welcomes customers again with new owners
  3. 3 'They're like family': Punters queue outside pubs on reopening day
  1. 4 Norwich pair accused of playing part in £1.8m cannabis farm
  2. 5 A47 tailbacks as roadworks move west near Norwich
  3. 6 Heavy downpours and strong winds to batter Norfolk
  4. 7 Man exposed himself to three teenage girls at Morrisons
  5. 8 Couple launch new park café after market success
  6. 9 'FIZZical!' - When yellow Corona vans delivered soft drinks to your door
  7. 10 First Bus investigates 'racist incident' involving driver and girl, 14

She said the couple, who are both financial advisers, initially wanted a bigger celebration but added: "The restrictions made us have a smaller wedding but we realised that was more us."

Lisa Neat and Nigel Wilson celebrate becoming one of the first couples in Norwich to get married at the Assembly House.

Lisa Neat and Nigel Wilson celebrate becoming one of the first couples in Norwich to get married under the new rules of 30 guests. The wedding took place at the Assembly House. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The newlyweds were looking forward to spending time with loved ones they had not seen for several months.

Their wedding stylist, Charlene Goldsmith, from Goldsmith's Weddings and Events, based in Bowthorpe, said the change in rules allowing weddings "meant everything" to her.

She said: "It puts faith back into the industry. It is about bringing happiness and joy to people."

The Assembly House wedding was the first one she had organised since Christmas last year and she had received a flurry of inquiries since the May 17 reopening was confirmed.

Richard Hughes, chef director of the Assembly House, said: "We are thrilled to do this. The house looks spectacular. Everyone wanted to be on shift today and came in early."

Lisa Neat and Nigel Wilson celebrate becoming one of the first couples in Norwich to get married at the Assembly House.

Lisa Neat and Nigel Wilson celebrate becoming one of the first couples in Norwich to get married under the new rules of 30 guests. The wedding took place at the Assembly House. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

He was confident about the future of weddings at the large historic venue, which was busy hosting 20 weddings over the next six weeks due to lockdown postponements.


Lockdown Easing
Coronavirus
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The note that was on the door of the Blueberry when it closed in September last year. Pic: Archant

Music-lovers' pub could be demolished for 23 flats

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A Confederate Flag is flown outside a home in Norwich

Police action over 'slavery' flag flying in Norwich garden

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Sam Byram was recruited ahead of Norwich City's last Premier League campaign

Video

City draw up target list

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
The new covers for the outdoor seating at The Oak Bar Terrace on Yarmouth Road 

Food and Drink

Bar splashes out £500,000 on outdoor dining area

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus