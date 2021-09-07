News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Artist Grayson Perry spotted in Norwich city centre

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:22 PM September 7, 2021   
Grayson Perry has been spotted in Norwich.

Grayson Perry has been spotted in Norwich. - Credit: Aiden Mahon

Internationally famous artist Grayson Perry has been spotted roaming the streets of Norwich today as an exhibition of his work is being held in the city.

Perry was spotted by Aiden Mahon, who is hoping to open his Pogue Mahon's pub on Prince of Wales Road at the end of October, with the Turner Prize-winning artist happy to pose for a photo with Mr Mahon and his son Ferdie.

Grayson Perry has been spotted in Norwich.

Grayson Perry has been spotted in Norwich. - Credit: Aiden Mahon

Held at the Sainsbury Centre, Perry's work is currently on display in an exhibition called 'Grayson Perry: The Pre-Therapy Years', which showcases the artist's lost pots.

Mr Mahon said: "He was just walking round the city today, I don't know what he was doing but I'm a great Grayson Perry fan so I said would you mind standing for a photograph for me and my son, and he said 'yes, of course'.

"It was fantastic."

You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sovereign House at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New image of Anglia Square future revealed

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
St Benedicts will continue to have outside dining areas down the street. Mark Hedge, manager of Cook

Norwich City Council

Businesses left baffled as traffic wardens 'abandon' street

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
The venue in Cowgate has now been boarded up. Picture: Archant

Pub once at epicentre of music scene set for demolition

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Tracey Parrin (right) said the £20 uplift had made the world of difference to her family over the pandemic

'We'll have to skip meals' - What benefits loss means for Norwich mum

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon