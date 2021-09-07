Artist Grayson Perry spotted in Norwich city centre

Published: 8:22 PM September 7, 2021

Internationally famous artist Grayson Perry has been spotted roaming the streets of Norwich today as an exhibition of his work is being held in the city.

Perry was spotted by Aiden Mahon, who is hoping to open his Pogue Mahon's pub on Prince of Wales Road at the end of October, with the Turner Prize-winning artist happy to pose for a photo with Mr Mahon and his son Ferdie.

Grayson Perry has been spotted in Norwich. - Credit: Aiden Mahon

Held at the Sainsbury Centre, Perry's work is currently on display in an exhibition called 'Grayson Perry: The Pre-Therapy Years', which showcases the artist's lost pots.

Mr Mahon said: "He was just walking round the city today, I don't know what he was doing but I'm a great Grayson Perry fan so I said would you mind standing for a photograph for me and my son, and he said 'yes, of course'.

"It was fantastic."