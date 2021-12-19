Final chance to see couple's incredible Christmas wonderland after 14 years

Arthur and Frances Hogg, from Taverham, with their Christmas lights that are raising money for East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

It started with a modest Christmas scene featuring Father Christmas, snowman, two penguins and some dolls.

And 14 years later, after several decorative additions, a Christmas-mad couple are hanging up their extensive light display in front of their home and in their garden for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) for the final time.

Arthur and Frances Hogg, 79 and 80, from 141 Fakenham Road in Taverham, are disappointed to have to stop the annual fundraiser, but are doing so because of health reasons and difficulties in putting up the lights.

Mr Hogg, who was inspired to first fundraise for the EAAA after reading about its cause in the Evening News, believes his annual displays will have raised between £17,000 and £20,000 after this year's final showcase.

He said: "After speaking to the air ambulance they said they were funded by donations. They are also local and that is good.

"Every year the amount raised through the display has gone up.

"People know it is Christmas as soon as they see the lights go up. They bring their children round to look. It calms people down and is so peaceful."

For the last hurrah, the couple's garden includes 25 artificial trees all lit up in colourful lights, two Father Christmas figures, two snowmen, a Nativity scene and inflatable festive characters.

Hedges and large Conifer trees in the garden are also bedecked in colourful lights.

The 79-year-old said: "It looks like a Christmas wonderland. We love it. When the nights are dark, Christmas lights brighten things up.

"We are so grateful to people who turn up in all weathers. It is a nice way to spread the joy."

He described the festive season as "important family time" and said they would still put up a few Christmas lights after this year as well as continuing to decorate inside with paperchains.

The couple, who have three children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, start putting up the lights in September and they are on every evening from 4pm to 9pm until December 31.

Donations should be paid in cash in the garden and visitors can park on Highland Road.

