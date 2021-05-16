Arthur, 7, takes on 100 mile cycling challenge for worthy cause

Published: 7:21 AM May 16, 2021

Seven-year-old Arthur Ambrose who is cycling 100 miles in May for Nelson's Journey. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A seven-year-old boy is halfway through his mission to cycle 100 miles in May to raise funds for young people who have lost loved ones.

Arthur Ambrose, of Woodbastwick Road in Blofield Heath, has been pedalling furiously to support Norfolk child bereavement charity Nelson's Journey.

He has already raised more than £650 after setting a fundraising target of £500, and racked up nearly 50 miles by Monday, May 10.

His mother Chanelle said: "He saw something online about cycling 100 miles and said he would do it himself. His dad said 'no you can't, that's loads', but Arthur was like 'erm yes I can and I am going to'.

"This was back in March and he had got it into his head that he would do it even though he had a little bike at the time."

After receiving an early birthday present so that he could take on the challenge, the youngster has cycled to places such as Marriott's Way, Taverham, Wroxham and Thorpe St Andrew's Sainsbury's store from his home and back.

A keen cyclist, being able to go out on his bike every day has been "music to the ears" of Arthur.

His attention was first drawn to Nelson's Journey when he won an Easter Bonnet competition at the charity's Octagon Barn in Little Plumstead a few years ago.

Mrs Ambrose said: "He was fortunate to win the competition and the charity really stuck in his mind after that.

"He once said to me and my husband that he could not imagine what he would do if he lost his mum or dad. It made him feel sad when he understood there were children who do not have parents and loved ones."

Nelson’s Journey has helped thousands of bereaved children and young people in the county since starting in 1997.

Family friends have donated to the cause, while Arthur's dad has also been collecting cash donations from his colleagues in Essex.

Mrs Ambrose added: "Having smashed his target, he is now gunning for £1k."

Those who would like to donate, can do so by visiting Arthur's Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chanelle-bygrave