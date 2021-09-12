Art meets food in new 'Edible East' science trail

Published: 8:00 AM September 12, 2021

An art trail focusing on saving the environment through sustainable food has launched in Norwich.

The Edible East community project is putting on a range of food-themed workshops at The Forum and other venues around the city for all ages from now until Sunday, September 19.

Stemming from a collaboration between local artists and scientists at Norwich Research Park, the project aims to promote discussion about how we achieve a sustainable supply of food that's "good for our health and the environment".

The Forum in Norwich. - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

It came about after researchers met local artists — and they discussed how they could work together to help illustrate the current challenges attached to the "health of plants, people and the planet".

Each installation has information about the research that inspired it — and a QR code for more details.

Programme manager Dr Jenni Rant said she wanted people to know that solutions to the world's food problem were "being addressed on their doorstep".

Dr Jenni Rant, Project Manager behind Edible East - Credit: SAW (Science, Art, Writing) Trust

Jennie Pedley, artist and co-creator of Edible East, said: "Our desire to promote discussion about the role of food in human and environmental health at a time of climate and health emergency.

"The local artists who participated in this project loved meeting with the scientists and discussing the implications of their research.

"I am meeting with many partner organisations to explore further ways to promote sustainable community food growing.”

Fellow artist and co-creator Chris Jackson added: "Over the last few weeks I've been creating a huge forest garden-inspired sculpture under the curious gaze of the public.

"One of the great pleasures of working in this way has been the chance to engage with a wide audience of people who have been genuinely fascinated and surprised to see how a large-scale artwork like this - made only from cardboard - develops, and in the process share some of the trials and tribulations of building such a challenging structure.

Layered 3D installation by Rachel Wright at Hungate on Elm Hill - Credit: Rachel Wright at Hungate on Elm Hill

"I hope that those who visited my pop-up space before will come along to see the finished display in its new temporary home at The Forum as part of Heritage Open Days".

The full timing of the events can be found by going to www.norfolkheritageopendays.co.uk/events/edible-east21