Art marathon to be held in memory of 'talented' Emily

Emily Owen, 19, from Shouldham, took her own life in March 2020. - Credit: Courtesy of Annabel Owen

An 'art marathon' will be held in memory of an 'amazing and talented' Norwich student who died at the age of 19.

Art Academy East (AAE) in Norwich will be holding the event in memory of former student Emily Owen, from Shouldham, who took her own life in March last year.

Her father Tim Owen previously shared his family's "absolute devastation" following her death and paid tribute to his "kind,very caring and bubbly daughter".

He described how she had been worried about the pandemic, experiencing anxiety and distress, and feared it would take away her freedom.

Mr Owen formed '3 Dads Walking' with Mike Palmer, from Manchester, and Andy Airey, from Cumbria, whose daughters Beth and Sophie also took their own lives.

Tim Owen, from Shouldham, Andy Airey, from Cumbria, and Mike Palmer, from Manchester, after completing their Three Dads Walking challenge in October. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The father's united in their grief captured the nation's attention with their 300-mile charity walk in memory of their daughters and to raise awareness for suicide prevention charity PAPYRUS.

Arts Academy East (AAE) said they have since been inspired to support them in their campaign and to celebrate Miss Owen's artistic talent.

It will hold a 'creative marathon fundraiser' on January, 25 in support of PAPYRUS, which will involve painting and 'clay throwdown' sessions, where people can make their own pottery with step-by-step demonstrations.

Claire Frances Smith, AAE director, said: “We decided to call our event ‘Art for Life’ as it has double meaning for us, a creative, fun event that promotes a life-saving charity, and also underlines the importance of art in lifelong learning, wellbeing and society."

Art Academy East in Sprowston is holding an 'Art for Life' event in memory of Emily Owen. - Credit: Art Academy East

Mr Owen said: “Emily’s suicide was totally devastating to family, friends and colleagues.

"She had just no idea how many people's lives she touched and now continues to impact through events like this.

"Em was such an amazing and talented artist but would never have believed that her art would be showcased and used to raise life-saving funds for PAPYRUS."

Emily Owen's portrait of Sir Ian McKellen, which she created as a student at Art Academy East. - Credit: Art Academy East

Ged Flynn, chief executive of PAPYRUS, said the event is an "amazing example" of raising greater awareness of the vital support which is available and help to engage with young people.

Sessions will run throughout the day from 9.30am to 8.30pm at the AAE studio in Sprowston. Tickets can be purchased on the AAE's website at £35 per session.

For more information and to book a ticket visit www.artacademyeast.co.uk/art-for-life

For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice, contact PAPYRUS HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967, or email pat@papyrus-uk.org.



